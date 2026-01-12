A New Nick Shirley Video Shows Graft That Is 'Ten Times Worse' and Will Cause 'World War III'

Victoria Taft | 12:31 PM on January 12, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was told over the weekend that a new Nick Shirley video being released soon - maybe even as early as Monday — is "ten times worse" than the "Quality Learing Center" daycare scam. 

In Shirley's previous video, he and his source, David Hoch, who has been investigating this billion-dollar-plus scam for years, discovered multiple daycare centers in one building without children in them for years. 

And this is where Hoch says is the heart of the ongoing continuing criminal enterprise. 

Hoch says the new video will show that most of these companies are Somali-owned, and his and Shirley's visit to these companies found zero companies. 

"What I believe is the core of all this is this non-emergency medical transportation. A search showed that Minnesota recognizes 1,020 NEMT [Non-Emergency Medical Transport] companies. Almost 900 of them are Somali-owned," he told Bessent. Hoch went on, "In the second video, Nick Shirley and I went to 16 of them — I've actually been to about 70 of them." At this point, he held up his papers and leaned forward to Bessent to emphasize, "THEY DON'T EXIST."

They visited the NEMT companies to find the addresses went to places with "no vehicles." Fronts included, "an apartment building. One of them is a liquor store. Another one is a wire transfer. Another one is  totally unrelated — it's a grocery store. There are no vehicles." He said, "The vast majority of these companies exist on paper only. They are not real."

He said that the average NEMT company in the United States has about "20 vehicles and each vehicle generates about $70,000 a year." He said that if you run those numbers, "800 companies, 20 vehicles, $70,000 a year? It's an enormous sum of money that's going out." 

Here's a preview video that Shirley released on Friday. 

Shirley says that inside the store in a grocery store in Minnesota, different shops are crammed into one store. He says a phone company wires money back to Africa."

That's not illegal, by the way; people wire money all the time. What does matter is if you're trying to launder ill-gotten gains, and that's where Bessent and the Treasury Department come in. 

Multiple news sources, including Minnesota's Alpha News, report that there are suitcases of money being taken to Dubai and ending up in Somalia. There is a Byzantine path through which government money is freely given for a Somali-run non-emergency medical transportation system, whose vans have been parked for years. 
Hoch said chasing the money line is fine, but he advised Bessent, "You gotta drop down like Batman on DHS" — the government agency doling out the money — 'because they're the ones writing the checks. They're the ones allowing the fraud to happen." 

"Look, you can blame the Somalis but if you stick your hand out and someone puts $100 in it?" he said they'd keep doing it if the government is handing it out. 

But he warned, "I'm telling you, when the next video comes out, it's going to be World War III."

Watch this exchange:

