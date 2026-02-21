Mamdani Says You Don’t Need ID to Vote, but You Need FIVE Forms of ID to Do THIS

Comrade Mayor Zohran Mamdani of New York City is a proud member of the New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which claims that “in the United States,” and yeah, there should be a comma right there, but in the original, there isn’t, “voter suppression tactics have a disproportionate impact on the most marginalized communities, especially the African-American community.”

Accordingly, the DSA calls for “Eliminating Voter ID Laws,” and endorsed Mamdani’s candidacy enthusiastically. Now, however, the favorite mayor of every Marxist lunatic this side of Bernie Sanders has discovered that there is something for which he very much believes that there should be stringent identity verification: not voting, but something far, far more important: snow shoveling. And not just one ID, or two, or even three. Mamdani’s New York City wants you to prove your identity with no less than five forms of identification before you can exercise the privilege of clearing away snow for the people, comrade!

What does this clown think people are going to do — steal the snow shovels? Given the fact that this is New York City we’re talking about, that’s a live possibility, but the princely sum of $19.14 an hour are just a wee bit stringent.

Gotham is facing the likelihood of a blizzard on Sunday, and so on Saturday afternoon, as his sign-language interpreter gesticulated wildly, Mamdani announced: “You, too, can become an emergency snow shoveler. Just show up at your local sanitation garage between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. tomorrow with your paperwork.”

This is the warmth of collectivism, after all, and so it would behoove us not to look too closely at this particular gift horse, but Mamdani’s Tom Sawyerish offer raises a number of questions. One is, Doesn’t New York City have people who do this sort of thing? This is not, after all, the first snow that has ever fallen in the City That Never Sleeps. Does the city own no snowplows? Or are the city streets too choked with the garbage that Mamdani has left uncollected since he became mayor to allow for efficient snow-clearing?

Either way, it’s not a good look. It looks as if Mamdani is quickly abandoning all pretense and going straight to illustrating that socialism is a failed system that always lowers the quality of life for those who are unfortunate enough to live under it. Is he a closet capitalist?

No, he is a communist through and through. That’s clear from the fact that accompanying Mamdani’s call for help from the comrades with the expected heavy snow is a stultifying layer of needless bureaucracy. In Zohran Mamdani’s New York, you can’t just grab a snow shovel and start clearing pathways for cars and pedestrians. That would be too easy, and allow for all manner of unregulated activity.

Socialists hate unregulated activity, and so the New York City Department of Sanitation has a form. It says: “Please confirm by selecting each item below that you understand all the criteria to be a snow laborer with DSNY or DOT.” Criteria to be a “snow laborer”? Like, maybe, you can handle a shovel with a bit more energy and efficiency than Mamdani himself can muster? No. To become a Comrade Snow Shoveler, you have to agree to do the following:

I will bring two small photos (1 ½ inches square) I will bring the original and copy of two forms of identification I have a Social Security card and will bring it I am at least 18 years old, able to do heavy physical labor and am eligible to work in the US

That last one is particularly delicious in light of Mamdani’s declarations about how he will impede ICE’s efforts in the city. Doesn’t he want all the illegal aliens he is helping to stay in the city to be able to work? Apparently, he just wants them all to go on welfare, so that he can drain the evil capitalists of more of their allegedly ill-gotten gains.

And wait, there’s more:

I will not report to a DSNY Garage or DOT location if I have COVID-19

At least that one makes sense. For the left, COVID is the never-ending pandemic, an eternal instrument of control of the masses. And that’s what the rest of these requirements are all about as well, as silly as they make Mamdani’s stance against Voter ID appear. They’re all about a proliferation of bureaucracy that will allow for ever greater control of the daily lives of citizens. Every socialist state has had a massive bureaucracy; after all, it takes a great deal of effort to keep tabs on every individual in every facet of life, so as to exert totalitarian control.

Mamdani’s ridiculous snow-shoveling requirements are laying the ground work for a great deal more of this sort of thing, in a much more sinister vein. And if a Democrat wins in 2028, what’s happening in New York City will start being rolled out on a national level.