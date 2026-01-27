Mamdani Shovels Snow Like a Communist

Zohran Mamdani has been mayor of New York City for less than a month, but on Sunday, the Big Apple’s First Comrade may have given us the perfect metaphor for his entire tenure. As the massive refutation of global warming hit the city as hard as it has hit elsewhere around the country, Mamdani’s first thought appears to have been: “This is a terrific opportunity for a photo-op.”

Shovel in hand, the boy mayor ventured out into the snow-covered wilds of Brooklyn, bent on showing that he is truly a man of the people. All he ended up proving, however, is that, like so many other Communist leaders, he is a cosseted elitist, completely out of touch with the people he claims to champion, all style and no substance.

The man, as the world now knows, doesn’t even know how to shovel snow, and his performance in pretending to do so was so embarrassing that he received some unsolicited advice from another champion of the people, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-Planned Parenthood), who seized the opportunity to pose as a steady old hand at snow removal. Like Chuck Schumer grilling cheeseburgers, these leftist titans are just like you and me, doncha see?

The New York Post reported Monday that Mamdani “helped Brooklynites dig their cars out of snow dumped by Winter Storm Fern in a photo op on Sunday,” but video shows that he did not, in fact, do anything of the kind. Instead, he caught up a few shovelfuls of snow that were too far away from both cars and sidewalks to be useful to clear away, and tipped them back onto the ground a few feet off, accomplishing exactly nothing except the appearance of having done something.

Mamdani shovels snow for a photo opp.



He’s shoveling a path to absolutely nowhere. Just like his policies.



pic.twitter.com/GmeRQxdXLJ — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) January 26, 2026

That’s the first way in which he shovels snow like a Communist: leftist regimes often try to give their hapless citizens the idea that they’re doing something about their problems, but in reality, the elites are just taking care of themselves, not anyone else. Also, as every Communist regime in history has abundantly established, the alleged solutions that leftists do offer to their people don’t actually work. In this case, not only was Mamdani completely inept and ineffective at clearing snow, but his form was so bad that he reportedly hurt his back.

That’s why Hochul was able to pose as someone who actually knows, unlike Mamdani, what ordinary folks do. “Do not bend over to shovel,” she explained. “You bend down your knees. You want to bend down so you can protect your back. Also, you do not need to have a high amount of snow on the shovel. It’s better to take multiple smaller bites at it, lift smaller amounts of snow, toss it aside. But do not try to go for the big, massive shoveful of snow because regardless of your health, this could cause a heart attack.” She also told the callow mayor: “Thanks for helping out our neighbors, but put on a hat!”

One X user commented about the Mamdani snow-shoveling video: “Anyone who’s ever shoveled snow before, knows that Mamdani is shovelling [sic] snow for (the) first time in his life.” Of course. Mamdani, as Intifada on the Hudson: The Selling of Zohran Mamdani shows, is an extremely wealthy man who has lived a life of privilege. In any previous instances of heavy snowfall, there was always the help around to take care of shoveling and that sort of thing. Like Soviet leaders swilling vodka and gorging on lobsters in their sumptuous dachas while their people shivered in their faceless, frigid workers’ paradise apartment flats, Mamdani knows that socialism always means that everyone is equal, but some are more equal than others.

In the same vein, America’s socialist sweetheart, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Swizzle Stick) was seen enjoying a first-class flight on her way to speak at, of all things, an event of fellow socialist Bernie Sanders. Observers at both ends of the political spectrum thought AOC was being more than a little hypocritical in preaching about income inequality while enjoying all the creature comforts of a first-class flight. Shouldn’t a dedicated fighter for the proletariat have been flying among the workers she cherishes?

Sure, but only if they really believe the nonsense they peddle. For socialists, enjoying the perks that they deny to the masses is not a bug; it’s a feature. In practice, socialism doesn’t really involve what leftist leaders such as AOC and Mamdani say it means, that is, actually spreading the wealth around in pursuit of “fairness.” The wealth is spread around only to the ruling class. Socialism means that the wealth of those who have no political power is confiscated for the benefit of those who do have political power. That’s the way leftists always behave when they’re firmly ensconced in power. Their pretense of caring for the common folk is just that: a pose.

That’s why Mamdani doesn’t know how to shovel snow. Or in other words, that’s why Mamdani shovels snow just like a Communist.

