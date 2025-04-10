AOC Flying First-Class to Bernie Rally Wasn’t Hypocrisy, It Was Pure Socialism

America’s socialist sweetheart, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Swizzle Stick), recently raised eyebrows among leftists and patriots alike when she was seen enjoying a first-class flight on her way to speak at, of all things, an event of fellow socialist Bernie Sanders. Observers at both ends of the political spectrum thought AOC was being more than a little hypocritical in preaching about income inequality while enjoying all the creature comforts of a first-class flight. Shouldn’t a dedicated fighter for the proletariat be flying among the workers she cherishes?

The New York Post reported Monday that “an incredulous passenger” took a photo of the up-and-coming young Bolshevik as she was “getting comfy in the roomy first-class cabin of JetBlue Flight 511 on March 19 that departed from JFK Airport in Queens for Las Vegas, where she spoke at a Sanders rally titled ‘Fighting Oligarchy.’” She also rallied with the irascible old socialist “in North Vegas and at Arizona State University in Tempe.”

A woman on the flight who was flying in economy class with the real common folk whom AOC professes to champion remarked: “Nothing says, ‘Power to the people’ like ignoring voters looking to say hello and reclining in first class while tweeting about income inequality. AOC is fighting the system one first-class mimosa at a time.”

Now, don’t get me wrong. No capitalist would think there is anything wrong with flying first class. Capitalists and socialists alike would question, however, preaching equity, which means a great levelling of all distinctions between people and all services offered to them, such that a first-class cabin wouldn’t even exist on airplanes, and then enjoying the same benefits that one insists should not even exist.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) remarked that “socialists are hypocrites. I’m surprised she didn’t take a private jet like most of her comrades.” New York State Conservative Party chairman Gerard Kassar said that AOC was demonstrating that she is “out of touch with her principles. It’s absolutely rich in hypocrisy. Hypocrisy is the operative word.”

That’s certainly what it appears to be, but AOC’s first-class flight is not actually a sign of hypocrisy on her part. For socialists, enjoying the perks that they deny to the masses is not a bug; it’s a feature. In practice, socialism and Marxism don’t really involve what leftist leaders such as AOC, Bernie, and Barack Obama say they mean, that is, actually spreading the wealth around. The wealth is spread around only to the ruling class. Socialism means that the wealth of those who have no political power is confiscated for the benefit of those who do have political power. That’s the way leftists always behave when they’re firmly ensconced in power.

In the old Soviet Union, while all the rhetoric was about how the workers had thrown off their oppressors and were now in charge, the common people were more impoverished than ever, as well as more powerless. Those who really had the political power, and were supposedly running this “dictatorship of the proletariat,” meanwhile, lived it up in sumptuous dachas and feasted on gourmet meals served on the finest china.

There is a famous photo of Leonid Brezhnev, the Soviet leader in the 1960s and 1970s, on a luxury boat speeding across the water. The dictator of the proletariat is holding a beer and handing another one to one of the four women who are in the photo, along with two men besides Brezhnev. There was never a time while Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Soviet Union that ordinary Soviet citizens could afford to buy a pleasure craft, or even to take a ride on one. But the guardians of socialism were different. The Soviet people were all equal, but some were more equal than others. The ruling class deserved its reward for all of its selfless efforts for The People, and so does AOC nowadays.

And so when AOC actually spoke at Bernie’s socialism fests, she declared: “We as a community must choose and vote for Democrats and elected officials who know how to stand for the working class.” Yeah, just like she does: with the working class flying economy and their intrepid leader in the first-class cabin. That is the quintessential manifestation of social justice as the left sees it.

