Monsters Arrested for Abusing, Torturing Children in Horrific Trafficking 'Bunker' in Alabama

I just need to warn y'all ahead of time that this case is pretty gross, and as more details come out, it just keeps getting worse. Anything involving child trafficking is disgusting, but I think this is one of the worst things I've had to write about since I joined PJ Media last November. And knowing that the Joe Biden administration turned a blind eye to this type of stuff makes it even worse.

As of Friday, police in Bibb County, Ala., have arrested seven adults on charges of human trafficking, rape, sodomy, sexual torture, cruelty to animals, and bestiality, among other things. Their victims were identified as of this writing as 10 children between the ages of 2 and 15 years old. Some of the suspects were the parents or relatives of the children. Some were arrested earlier this year, while more were arrested this week. Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade suspects even more may be arrested in the future.

"I’ve been in law enforcement for 33 years and this is absolutely the most horrible thing I’ve ever seen when it comes to the victimization of children," Wade said, adding, "I know God’s forgiveness is boundless, but if there is a limit, we’ve reached it."

The death penalty may be too good for these people. Here are some of the suspects:

It all started in 2022 in what's being called an underground bunker. It's actually the basement of an old house that was turned into a storm shelter. The Bibb County Sheriff's Department was alerted to a potential child abuse situation earlier this year, and it launched an investigation in February.

Assistant District Attorney Bryan Jones said that what took place there was some of the worst stuff you can imagine. The parents and their relatives and friends were using these children — and their pets — as sex dolls, basically. They'd drug them, tie them to chairs or poles, and rape them. They'd pimp them out to others for sex. Animal shock collars were used on the children's genitals for "punishment" and "pleasure." The children were taught to perform certain acts on each other. The adults were making up to $1,000 per night.

The children are now in the custody of the Bibb County Department of Human Resources. I'm grateful that they've been rescued, but this will, no doubt, haunt them for the rest of their lives. One of the suspects was the mother of some of the children (and I say "was" because that woman doesn't deserve the title anymore). These kids were betrayed in the worst possible way by the very adults who were supposed to protect them. I don't think that's something you ever get over, but I pray they do find some peace in life.

Wade mentioned that one of the suspects is potentially tied to a gang known for child sex trafficking, so the Department of Homeland Security could get involved, which brings me to something else.

Catherine touched on this in an article for our VIP members a couple of days ago, but it's worth pointing out again because the mainstream media certainly isn't gonna touch it. During a recent House Homeland Security Committee hearing, Ali Hopper, an expert on human trafficking, testified that the Biden administration had a hotline set up so that unaccompanied minors who were trafficked over our borders could call to get help if they were having trouble with their current sponsors or foster home. She reported that "from August 2023 to January of 2025, 65,000 calls went unanswered."

Sixty-five thousand calls from children in need went ignored while Democrats were in power.

Hopper added:

Those calls spanned from complaints about stale bread all the way to being abused. One case where a child’s call was reporting that grown men were coming into his room at night, and they were touching him. Nothing happened with that call. That call went unanswered—until this administration took office [and] went through those 65,000 calls, made follow-ups, conducted a welfare check, and now that child has been rescued and that sponsor has been arrested. These are the safeguards that were put in place—but accountability and oversight was not had.

As Catherine said in her article, "Democrats hate children." That's becoming increasingly obvious, whether they're grooming them, ignoring their cries for help, or forcing dangerous vaccines on them. Now, we're learning they don't just hate kids in the United States. They hate foreign kids, too. Then again, I'm learning more and more that the far left is typically a lot more xenophobic than most everyone else.

While the Biden administration, to the best of my knowledge, had no involvement in this unfortunate situation in Alabama, it makes me wonder what would have happened if they had been informed. What if one of the kids, a friend, or a relative had reached out to the federal government? Would they have even bothered to investigate? What if the sheriff had called the feds then and said, "Hey, one of these guys may have ties to a dangerous criminal gang?" Would anyone have cared?

