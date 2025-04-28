The Left Doesn't Care About Latin American Children. Here's Actual Proof.

I feel like I've said this a thousand times, but the minute Donald Trump took office, it seemed like every legacy media outlet had a photo library filled with sad and crying children with brown skin armed and ready to use for every single story on illegal immigration. "You're separating the families," they cried. Just in the last few days, there has been nonstop breathless "how dare he" reporting about how three young children were deported.

Thankfully, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it out on "Meet the Press" Sunday, which Matt wrote about here. "...That’s a misleading headline, okay? Three U.S. citizens ages four, seven, and two were not deported. Their mothers, who are illegally in this country, were deported. The children went with their mothers. Those children are U.S. citizens. They can come back into the United States if there’s their father or someone here who wants to assume them," Rubio responded.

"But it wasn’t like – you guys make it sound like ICE agents kicked down the door and grabbed the two-year-old and threw him on an airplane. That’s misleading," he said, adding, "You have two choices. You can say yes, of course you can take your child, whether they’re a citizen or not, because it’s your child; or you can say yes, you can go, but your child must stay behind. And then your headlines would read: 'U.S. Holding Hostage Two-Year-Old, Four-Year-Old, Seven-Year-Old, While Mother Deported.'"

But the left doesn't really care about these children. It's all a ruse. If they did, they'd realize that border security isn't about racism, xenophobia, nationalism, or any of the other accusations they make toward Donald Trump and his supporters. It's about safety, not just for the United States, but for other people in Central and South America, especially children.

Single men often use a random child, pretending they are their own, to get through Border Patrol processing before sending the child back over the border to be used again via sophisticated criminal organizations. Some of these children — the ones who survive and make it into the U.S. for an extended period of time — may eventually reunite with their real family members, but many more of them end up in the foster care system, which, because they don't speak English, aren't educated, and have no family and friends, sets them up for a tough road ahead.

Even so, they're the lucky ones. It's been estimated that at least 60% "of Latin American children who set to cross the border alone or with smugglers have been caught by the cartels and are being abused in child pornography or for drug trafficking."

And experts say that human traffickers were "busier than ever under President Biden, who has expedited the flow of migrants over the US-Mexico border."

"The Biden policy, which puts pressure on border agents to release families and unaccompanied minors into the US within 72 hours, incentivizes impoverished Latin Americans to send their kids on the perilous journey up north — which many of them do not survive. What’s more, it has encouraged traffickers to pose as the parents of these children to slip into the US," journalist Heather Robinson wrote for the New York Post in 2021.

Take a look at these numbers from the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). They speak for themselves.

In the fiscal year 2019, ORR received 69,488 unaccompanied alien children referrals from the Department of Homeland Security.

In the fiscal year 2020, that number dropped to 15,381.

In 2021, it rose to a staggering 122,731 and 2022 was even worse at 128,904. In 2023, it dropped a bit to 118,938, and in 2024, it fell to 98,356, which is still an unusually high number.

Why such a change between 2020 and 2021? It all had to do with who was in charge of the border.

In 2019, the Department of Homeland Security, under the Trump Administration, launched a pilot program that allowed for ICE to DNA test families that were deemed suspicious of fraudulent activity. This program was designed to help prevent minors from being trafficked or recycled, and it resulted in criminal charges for the adults exploiting them. Yet this program was met with great disdain by activist groups and lawmakers...

"Under the program, cheek swabs were used to collect DNA material. That material was typically analyzed within 90 minutes to determine whether there was a parent-child relationship," according to the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR).

When Joe Biden took office, he stopped using the program, and in 2023, he (or whoever was running his administration) chose not to renew the vendor contract that supported the program. Border Patrol reported that any type of DNA testing would only be offered on an "ad hoc basis" until a new vendor was found, though it appears that the Biden administration was in no hurry to find one.

And, as the U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee Republicans pointed out on X on Monday, it gets even worse. In June 2024, Border Patrol announced that it would only conduct any sort of DNA testing at all if the the adult who crossed the border with the child consented to it. It didn't matter if agents thought the situation was suspicious. The Biden Administration essentially chose to give human traffickers more power than our own Border Patrol agents.

"It's worse than that—the administration even implemented a policy that gave the adult claiming to be a child's parent/relative the right to deny CBP's request to conduct a DNA test. They gave smugglers veto authority on our efforts to prevent...human smuggling." https://t.co/HMHADQTic9 pic.twitter.com/cBwEQYmX92 — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) April 28, 2025

Think about that next time a Democrat or some leftist journalist tries to tell you that you don't care about children and families because you want to secure the border. Their very own policies are the ones separating families and creating a life of hell for these poor kids.

