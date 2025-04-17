Rubio: 'Are We Crazy? What Other Country in the World Would Allow This?'

Every time Donald Trump or one of his cabinet members speaks about the previous administration, you get the idea that for four years, the United States was sort of a free-for-all — even more so than we realized by just living through it. Of course, given that the leader of the previous administration was either asleep or checked out most of the time, I guess it's easy for that to happen.

During his recent interview with Fox Noticias host Rachel Campos-Duffy, Trump even said, "They [the Biden administration] had a lot of bad people. They had a lot of radical left lunatics in there, and I think he was perfect. He was perfect for them because he didn’t have a clue."

Few people have proven this quite like Secretary of State Marco Rubio has. Rubio called in to Ben Shapiro's show on Thursday, and he spoke to three issues that really hammer this point home. They're issues he's been talking about for a while now, but when you put them all together, you realize that the Biden administration just didn't care about rules and law... or common sense.

First up was USAID, which Rubio said was originally designed to provide genuine humanitarian aid around the world. But as he pointed out in an op-ed in The Federalist yesterday, "Washington turns laudable public goals into a means of entrenching its own power and rolling back the freedom of regular Americans." Though he was talking about the entity formerly known as the Global Engagement Center in that op-ed, he told Shapiro that the same thing happened to USAID.

Where it really went off the rails is when humanitarian aid and development aid was turned into: How do we infuse domestic political priorities into what we fund around the world? So when it became a domestic political priority to take on transgender rights, now all of a sudden you’ve got programs by Americans couched as humanitarian or development aid in other countries around the world. In essence, they injected domestic political considerations into foreign aid, and the result is now it has to be rolled back. So it’s another example. We’re going to continue to do humanitarian aid. What we’re not going to do is use humanitarian aid to spread a domestic ideological movement globally. We’re not going to do that.

So that's how we've ended up paying for stuff like transgender public television shows in India or whatever the heck — there are so many of these ridiculous "aid" programs that it's hard to keep up these days.

When the previous administration was not using taxpayer dollars to spread wacko ideology, it sounds like it wasn't keeping up with visitors in the country who were breaking the law. As it turns out, you can have your visa revoked for practically any reason because, well, I'll let Rubio explain:

No one is entitled to a student visa to the enter the United States. No one. It’s not a constitutional right. It’s not a law. Every day, consular officers on the ground in face-to-face interviews are denying people visas for all kinds of reasons – because we think you’re going to overstay, because we think your family member is a member of a drug ring, whatever it may be. We deny visas every day all over the world. No one is entitled to a visa. Let’s start with that, because I hear some of this reporting out there like if somehow we – you’re allowed to have a visa unless we can come up with a reason why you shouldn’t have one. That’s not true. The burden of proof is the other way.

He also pointed out that some of the student visas that the U.S. has revoked are actually coming from the Department of Homeland Security because if you are in the country on a visa and you break the law, like getting a DUI, it's considered automatic grounds for revocation. "And no one was ever doing it. They weren’t doing it. They weren’t cross-referencing the system. Now they’re starting to do that," Rubio added.

But doubled down on the fact that he will continue revoking the visas of people like Mahmoud Khalil who are obviously supporters of foreign terrorist organizations because they have no right to be in this country.

"You’re not going to be here; it’s just that simple. What a stupid thing, what a ridiculous thing, to invite people in your country so they can be part of these movements that are terrorizing fellow students, tearing up campuses, shutting down campuses. We have campuses in America that couldn’t even operate for weeks. People couldn’t go to class. Are we crazy? What other country in the world would allow this? We shouldn’t allow it," he said.

Shapiro pointed out that Trump's opponents on the left have "this bizarre supposition that everyone on Earth is somehow owed passage to the United States and permanent membership in our society."

Rubio agreed, stating that this is the mindset that led to the illegal immigration crisis.

Yeah, and I think it explains to you why we have the immigration crisis that we had. And it was the belief – they would all say we believe we should have immigration laws, of course, but if you get into the United States you should be allowed to stay; if you make it here illegally, no matter how you got here, then you should be allowed to stay. I mean, I think that that mindset that’s being revealed in these cases tells you how you get 12, 13, 14, 20 million people entering the country unlawfully and illegally over the last few years, because of this mindset that, yeah, we have immigration laws, but we don’t really mean it; once you get in, you should be allowed to stay here indefinitely, and we have some sort of obligation to accommodate you here in the country. That’s how you create this mindset that led to that crisis, and people know it. It’s all incentive based. People believed under Joe Biden – rightfully, they believed – if I could just get across the border, I’m going to get to stay. And in 90-something percent of the cases they were absolutely right, and that’s why more people kept coming. There’s a reason why no one’s coming now. You know one of the problems I’m facing right now with countries in Central America and the Western Hemisphere? U-turns. A lot of people were headed here, they realized Trump was serious, they made a U-turn, and now these countries are complaining, oh, they’re stuck in my country. Well, you facilitated their transit for years. And now they’re stuck with them as a result of it.

I'm not a big fan of having tons of rules and laws, but I do understand the need for basic order, and I feel like the Trump administration is just righting the wrongs of the last four years and probably many other administrations before that. But as Trump said in the Oval Office on Thursday, "Jimmy Carter died a happy man. You know why? Because he wasn't the worst president. Joe Biden was."

Trump: "Jimmy Carter died a happy man. You know why? Because he wasn't the worst president. Joe Biden was." 😂

pic.twitter.com/tVVDWkTnnO — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) April 17, 2025

