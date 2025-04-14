A Bright—and Long Overdue—Future for Conservative Media

By now, I'm sure you've heard the news. Our parent company, Salem Media Group, has partnered with MxM News, Donald Trump, Jr., and Lara Trump to build something big. I'm not going to rehash the business side of things — that's not my area of expertise, and you can read it all in the press release — but I do want to explain what it means for you and me.

Advertisement

I feel like a broken record saying this, but the majority of the legacy media is not for us and has not been for quite some time. It has only gotten worse in recent months. On January 21, 2025, I woke up and saw that an already biased group of reporters and news outlets were publishing stories about how imperialism would ruin the United States, how there were too many "white people" at the inauguration, and how the first lady looked like she was attending a funeral during the previous day's festivities. There were pictures of Hispanic children crying because they might be deported and panic over a flurry of executive orders as if no president had ever signed one before. There was virtue signaling over January 6 and genders on passports, and there were the lies about Elon Musk's so-called "Nazi salute."

The same media that overlooked Joe Biden's obvious mental decline and his administration's corruption were suddenly publishing these stories faster than I could read them. It was like someone had turned on a light switch or unleashed a journalistic army that had been practicing and preparing to fight this battle for months with their stock photos and prewritten outrage.

Their enemy? The president of the United States and his supporters.

Advertisement

It's time for that to come to an end. As Lara Trump said in our press release on Monday, "Conservatives are hungry for media that reflects their values, faith, freedom, and family." We're ready to provide it.

As conservatives, we've been chipping away at the legacy media's stronghold for years, slowly but surely. MSNBC's and CNN's ratings are tanking. (I literally just wrote an article a few hours ago about how CNN was forced to explain that it doesn't hate the United States. Too little, too late.) Reuters and the AP don't break news anymore; X journalists do. People are turning away from dinosaurs like the New York Times and the Washington Post, and getting their news from podcasts and websites like PJ Media and our sister sites across the Townhall network.

But it's time to take things to the next level, and I think that's exactly what this partnership will do. I don't have to explain to you, dear readers who have been with us for years, that Salem Media is already a powerful voice. Donald Trump Jr. is an incredible businessman and a great voice for the conservative movement in his own right. And if you paid any attention at all during election season last year, Lara Trump killed it as co-chair and the face of the Republican National Committee, especially when it came to ensuring and promoting election integrity. When you put all of that together, I think the result will be a new media team that is simply unstoppable.

Advertisement

On a personal note, I'm excited. I've only been writing here since just before the election, so I still kind of feel like the new kid on the block, but it's been a wonderful experience, and I look forward to it getting even better. I haven't been shy about admitting that I checked out of politics over the last few years. This time last year, I couldn't have cared less who won any election after a life of being pretty politically involved. That changed for me last July when someone tried to assassinate the president.

President Trump has talked about how that day changed his life, and rightfully so. I also think it had an impact on many of us. Political violence, particularly murder, is a last straw, no matter what side you're on, and I knew on that day that our country was under attack from within. I had no use for anyone who couldn't condemn that.

Slowly but surely, I started paying attention again and realized things were getting worse. I knew that the only hope for this country to have a future was to get rid of the establishment in D.C. and to find a group of voices louder than the lying legacy media. And that's a big reason why I returned to my roots in news and politics. I wanted to do my part to present the truth. Now, I'm looking forward to taking that to the next level as Salem Media enters its next chapter.

Advertisement

And I hope all of our readers will join us. I know it sounds kind of cheesy, but I'm being 100% honest. It will take all of us to ensure conservative media outlets like ours gain and keep a seat at the table so that everyone in the United States knows what's really happening. If we lose to the legacy media again, we can kiss our republic goodbye.

We're on a new journey here at PJ Media, and we hope you'll join us as a VIP member. Not only do you support us and help keep us running, but you gain some perks for yourself when you sign up. And I know you're thinking it's going to be expensive, but right now, it's only $1.63 a month or less than $20 for an entire year of access. Click this link to sign up today, and use the code word FIGHT to make sure you get the best possible price. We can't wait for you to join us!