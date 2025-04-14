LOL: CNN Forced to Explain That It Doesn't Hate the Country

I dare you not to laugh at this one.

Donald Trump met with El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, in the Oval Office on Monday, and during their meeting, they took some questions from members of the press who were in attendance. The meeting was a huge win for El Salvador and the United States, but CNN didn't fare so well.

The network's Kaitlan Collins — whom Trump called "very low-rated anchor" — seemed determined to focus her line of questioning on the "Maryland dad," who was "mistakenly deported" to El Salvador... but who is really a Salvadoran MS-13 member who is in the United States illegally. Collins wanted to know if Trump and/or Bukele planned to return the man to the United States. It took Trump, Bukele, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller to explain to Collins that this was a dumb question on which to waste her time.

At some point during the meeting, Bukele praised Trump for lowering border crossing rates to 95% in just a few months, but Trump corrected him and said that as of Monday, the number is actually 99.1%. "Why doesn't your media report this?" asked Bukele.

Trump responded:

Well they get out, but the fake news, you know, like CNN — CNN over here doesn't want to put them out because they don't like, they don't like putting out good numbers... Because I think they hate our country, actually. But it's a shame. You're right. Isn't that a great question? Why doesn't the media, why don't they put out numbers?

The president finally lost his patience and said to Collins, "Why can't you just say it's wonderful that you're keeping criminals out of our country? That's why no one watches you anymore."

He obviously hurt CNN's feelings. After the meeting, anchor Dana Bash looked like someone shut down her favorite Planned Parenthood office. She also issued a statement confirming that CNN does not, in fact, hate the country. Honestly, just watching it made me feel like I was on an episode of "South Park." Before going to her panel to discuss the meeting with Bukele, she said:

Before I get to you, I just wanna say, for the record, since we've heard President Trump say in the Oval Office that CNN hates our country — CNN does not hate our country. That should go without saying. I've been here for 32 years...

Here, you can watch it for yourself:

CNN started their broadcast with a statement that "CNN does not hate America." This came after President Trump indicated that they did.



Do you agree with President Trump that CNN does hate America? pic.twitter.com/bf39qPOrNe — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) April 14, 2025

Did you catch her tone? If I tuned in without knowing what she was talking about, I'd think she was reporting on a terror attack or something, not an off-the-cuff comment by the president. Also, has she watched CNN lately? All they do is report gloom and doom and act shocked that people in the country like what Trump is doing. They refuse to give him a win, even if it means a win for the entire United States.

I heard someone say the other day that it used to be that even if you didn't like the man in office, you still wished him well and had the best hopes for the outcome for the country. I've written about a lot of historical figures in recent months who, whether they voted for the president or not, supported the United States when it was necessary, especially when it came to fighting off our enemies. We may not literally be at war at the moment, but our enemies are constantly trying to attack us, whether it's Venezuela weaponizing gang members to destabilize us or China stealing our intellectual property.

When I watch CNN, I see people defending those enemies only because they do not like the president and the people who voted for him. How can you do that and say you don't hate the country? As my colleague here, Charlie Martin, just said to me, "If you have to make a statement like that, you’ve already lost."

Not to sound cliche, but that's one thing you can always count on here at PJ Media: All of our writers and editors love our country. And we want to see it do well, but that will never happen when networks like CNN have some of the biggest voices and platforms.



