FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Cam Edwards

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on July 25, 2025

Hot off a series of special appearances at Rockefeller Center performing with the Rockettes, Cam Edwards graces our presence this afternoon on a Very Special Episode™ of Five O'Clock Somewhere. 

By "very special," I mean there will be day-drinking, possibly straight out of the bottle.

Look, we lost Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Hulk Hogan, and Chuck Mangione this week — don't judge us. Instead, pour yourself something lovely, grab a seat, and join us in the comments section.

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

