Strategy for Democrats Losing the ICE Information War: Lie Harder

Victoria Taft | 11:01 AM on January 12, 2026
Democrats are losing the information war as well as the moral authority about Renee Good's death. What's their response? Lie harder.

Here's only a partial list of the lies they've told. Put your suggestions in the comments section.

  • They've lied about why ICE is there in the first place.
  • They've lied to say she was a bystander. 
  • They've lied and said it was only happenstance that she was in the area that day. 
  • They've lied that she wasn't part of an activist group. 
  • They lied and said she didn't hit the officer with her car. 
  • They lied and said that hitting the ICE agent didn't hurt him. 
  • They lied about whether assaulting an officer is illegal. 
  • They lied about whether the federal government had standing to be there.
  • They lie and say ICE agents are Nazis. 
  • They continually lie about the law.

And what do Chris Murphy, Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff, Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar, Keith Ellis, and Jacob Frey do to save their despicable narrative? 

Lie harder. 

Mayor Jacob Frey: It was just a flesh wound!

They got what they all wanted: a conflict. And then they got something even better: A martyr. To keep that noble martyr info op going, however, they must keep their base satisfied that they're all Knights fighting on behalf of whom? You? No. They fight on behalf of these losers:

They're going to the mattresses to support the ten murderers, multiple child molesters, and rapists in this group. 

The not-very-bright Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has been caught in yet another one of his lies about how Renee Good, her partner, the hands-off Minneapolis cops, and co-conspiracists primed the battlefield on the streets to bring them to this showdown.

On the Sunday news shows, Frey lied that Good was only trying to get out of the way when she was confronted by the ICE officers. 

Frey said, "You had a person that was definitively trying to just get out of there. They were trying to leave the scene." 

Video released by the Department of Homeland Security shows that Renee Good sat in their car for three minutes, intentionally blocking ICE. She wasn't trying to get away; she was trying to bar ICE officers from leaving. 

Listen to that dog growling in the video. He knew what was going on.

Chris Murphy, Eric Swalwell, Adam Schiff, Tim Walz, Ilhan Omar, Keith Ellis, and Jacob Frey can't tell the truth because the truth makes liars out of them. What an absolutely horrible way to live. 

