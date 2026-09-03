ICE Breaks Arrest Record Again in August

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has broken its own record for monthly arrests once again as the Trump administration continues to round up illegal alien criminals.

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First, June 2026 set the record for ICE arrests, then July surpassed that number, and now August holds the new record with nearly 51,000 arrests. The trend of arrests increasing every single month is definitely what we want to see, and the direction we hope will continue for many months to come. After all, there are so many illegal aliens in the United States, not to mention all the people who fraudulently obtained visas or citizenship, that unfortunately federal immigration officers have years of work ahead of them.

Different sources state that there are between 20 million and 30 million illegal aliens in the United States, with Donald Trump usually citing the bigger number. Since around 10 million illegal aliens entered the United States under Joe Biden alone, the 30 million number is more likely — in fact, given decades of Democrats' open-border policies, the number could be higher. The point is that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) keeps increasing its arrests because there are so many foreign criminals to track down and put in handcuffs.

In 2025, during the first year of the second Trump administration, 2.5 million illegal aliens either agreed to deport themselves or were forcibly deported. That is an excellent start, but perhaps we could even hope to see a greater number of deportations and self-deportations this year.

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The September 2 DHS press release stated:

In August, ICE arrested 50,925 illegal aliens across the country. This surpasses the previous record held by July 2026, which saw 50,208 illegal aliens arrested, and marks the second consecutive month with over 50,000 illegal alien arrests. July surpassed June, which saw 43,900 number of illegal aliens arrested… Since President Trump returned to office, more than 3 million illegal aliens have left the United States.

DHS also included a few examples of the illegal aliens arrested over the summer.

ICE deported Hilario Vargas, a 52-year-old from Mexico, who was convicted of VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER and COCAINE POSSESSION. In 2002, Vargas was removed to Mexico, but he illegally reentered the U.S. at least two more times. Under @POTUS Trump’s and @SecMullinDHS’s… pic.twitter.com/dBA8mWR34u — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) September 1, 2026

🚨FIRST ON LOTT🚨 DHS Secretary Mullin says ICE patriots worked around the clock this weekend to remove murderers, pedophiIes, and rapists, from our communities. Here are the WORST OF THE WORST illegals arrested this weekend: These are the people Democrats want as your… pic.twitter.com/xtbmC9S8pE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 31, 2026

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“The hard-working men and women of DHS continue to break records as they defend the homeland and protect the American people,” Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said. “For the third straight month, ICE set a new record for the highest number of illegal aliens arrested in a single month, nearly 51,000. This is promises made and promises kept in action. Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE is working around the clock every day to arrest and deport illegal aliens from American communities. If you are in the country illegally, LEAVE NOW. If not, we will find you, arrest you, and deport you.”

This is exactly what we voted for.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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