Trump Admin Took 28,000 Unqualified Truckers Off U.S. Roads

The Trump administration has shut down hundreds of schools that were fraudulently providing licenses to truckers and removed tens of thousands of unqualified truckers from American roads.

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The Department of Transportation (DOT) is celebrating the fact that it has recently shut down 270 schools that were fraudulently handing out commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs).

🚨 BOMBSHELL FRAUD FINDINGS



❌ 270 Trucking schools SHUT DOWN in an EMERGENCY ORDER



WATCH 👀 pic.twitter.com/CBphQTEbHW — U.S. Department of Transportation (@USDOT) September 1, 2026

The DOT video featured a narration including lines from a few different broadcasts and talking heads. “A sweeping federal crackdown is underway. Transportation announces a new crackdown. [Drivers] who failed English tests. [DOT] taking dangerous and unqualified truck drivers off the road. The Trump administration, launching a sweeping crackdown on the trucking industry, shutting down 270 driving schools,” the medley of voices said.

A clip of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy came next, in which he said, “You have to speak English to operate a motor vehicle.” Then another reporterette’s voice explained, “Overall, the Transportation Department says they've removed more than 28,000 unqualified truckers from the roads.” One driver with a CDL actually had “no name given” on his license, according to the Trump administration.

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The mashup ended with Duffy again: “If you're here illegally, and you can't speak the language, you don't deserve to be driving on American roads.” You would think that would be common sense, but Democrats are so in love with paying lower wages to foreigners and depriving Americans of jobs that they freak out at any restrictions on illegal alien laborers.

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President Donald Trump announced in July that not only would his administration continue getting illegal aliens out of the trucking industry, but he has a plan for bringing in American heroes to take their places. “As we get illegal aliens off the roads, today, we're also taking action to replace these unqualified migrant truck drivers with highly qualified American veterans. Under our brand new Freedom Haulers, as we call it, Freedom Haulers Initiative, any American who has driven a heavy truck for our military will automatically be eligible for a commercial driver's license, and it's good paying jobs, too,” Trump said.

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Giving unqualified illegal aliens CDLs has a very real cost in American lives.

160+ FRAUDULENT TRUCKER TRAINING SCHOOLS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR HUNDREDS OF DEATHS @FMCSA Chief Barrs: “When schools certify under-qualified drivers, and these drivers get behind the wheel of an 80,000 pound truck, and they kill people. That should make you all upset.”



WE ARE… pic.twitter.com/F4MxOkRGON — U.S. Department of Transportation (@USDOT) August 31, 2026

Most recently, Indian national Sube Singh killed Dedric Garrett with a Freightliner in Mississippi. The trucking companies that hire illegal aliens might rake in financial benefits for their executives, but ordinary Americans suffer the consequences.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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