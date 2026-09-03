Feds Are Cleaning Out Drug Cartels in L.A. Anti-ICE Newsom Takes Credit for Overdose Decline.

Federal authorities have engaged in a major crackdown on illegal alien criminals and drug cartels in California, particularly in the Los Angeles area. Now the Democrat governor, who was furious at this federal cleanup, is bragging about a miraculous decline in overdoses for the first time in 14 years.

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Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has furiously condemned various federal efforts to bring down crime in California, whether from the Department of Homeland Security, the National Guard, or United States attorneys. He even infamously condemned a raid at a cannabis farm that was exploiting child laborers. When Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) showed up at MacArthur Park, an area that is a hotspot or center point of homeless drug abuse and cartel drug crime, Newsom was outraged. Furthermore, Newsom’s budgets have funded an entity giving drug addicts free crack pipes. But now that the overdose crisis is showing some improvement, all of a sudden Newsom and his team want to claim credit. Even in this case, they were deceptive.

If you read the post below, you will notice that Newsom’s office first made a general claim, and then more specifically talked about 2024, two years ago, so that it could avoid talking about a year when Donald Trump was in office, which is pretty hilarious. It is true that opioid deaths fell in certain California counties in 2024, but they still remained above pre-pandemic levels. And California still topped the list of states for opioid deaths that year — by a margin of over 4,000 deaths. It was not until 2025, when Trump was in office and the immigration raids had started, that drug deaths in California dropped below COVID pandemic levels, although opioid overdoses in particular are still an issue.

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FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 14 YEARS:

California's overdose death rate is DECLINING.



Under @CAGovernor Newsom, California's overdose death rate fell 21% in 2024. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 2, 2026

In short, Newsom’s office specifically went back an extra year in order to avoid addressing the fact that the Trump administration helped ameliorate the extreme drug crisis in California. Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California who was responsible for many of the drug raids in Los Angeles, shot back at Newsom, “Right. I’m sure it has nothing to do with the Feds locking up the drug dealers and suppliers you were letting run free throughout California.”

Related: Biden Released Illegal Alien Who Killed One Woman, Tried to Strangle Another in Florida

And never forget that the California Democrats have given money to NGOs that hand out drug paraphernalia to homeless people, meaning they are actually responsible for fueling the crisis.

MacArthur Park Update:



Christopher Barret Johnson, a 42-year-old Culver City resident who works for the nonprofit People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), which distributes syringes to drug users at L.A.’s MacArthur Park and elsewhere, was arrested today on a federal criminal… pic.twitter.com/wc2JjUuhWi — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) May 21, 2026

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Indeed, a group that received at least a million dollars from the California state government — Newsom’s administration — ran a program to distribute needles and crack pipes to homeless drug addicts. Newsom didn’t solve any drug crisis in California. He did everything he could to fuel it.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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