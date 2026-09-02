Biden Released Illegal Alien Who Killed One Woman, Tried to Strangle Another in Florida

The Biden administration released a Haitian illegal alien into America who murdered one of his relatives and tried to strangle another.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a press release on September 2 about Whycliff Longin, a Haitian illegal alien who now faces multiple charges, including homicide and sexual battery. He attacked two women and succeeded in killing one, Amadette Longin.

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The woman who made the 911 call to police was the victim who survived. She had been sleeping when Whycliff Longin attacked her. She said she woke up to realize a man was on top of her and strangling her. Police responded to the domestic disturbance and discovered a dead body, since identified as Amadette.

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The other victim managed to fight off Whycliff and get to the bathroom, where she barricaded herself and made her call.

Deputies arrived and took the suspect, Whycliff Longin, an illegal alien from Haiti, into custody. Amadette Longin’s family said that she was the suspect’s aunt and that the other victim was his cousin. Longin now faces charges of homicide, attempted homicide, sexual battery, and burglary with a battery. ICE lodged a detainer with the Lee County Jail the same day he was arrested.

DHS emphasized the fact that Democrats deliberately allowed this murderous foreigner into our country. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said, “This dangerous illegal alien should have never been allowed into our country in the first place. If it weren’t for the Biden Administration’s reckless open-border policies, Amadette Longin would still be alive. ICE has lodged a detainer and will work with our partners in Florida to make sure this killer is never released onto our streets ever again.”

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Related: DHS Arrests 121 Illegal Aliens at Memphis Nightclub

One X user made the interesting point that Democrats are constantly claiming that illegal aliens who haven’t committed another serious crime besides entering our country in violation of federal law should not be considered criminals and should not be deported. Up until the very second Longin murdered Amadette, Democrats would have been claiming that he was not a criminal and should get to remain here forever. In fact, they will probably continue to make that claim now.

Another point is that Democrats don’t care about the illegal aliens who end up as victims of other illegal aliens. That is why they were fine with the Biden administration trafficking over 450,000 migrant children, and why they probably won’t care about Longin’s victims. DHS didn’t say if Amadette and the other victim were illegal aliens, but they were certainly Longin’s relatives, so they quite possibly were — at least at some point. This is how you know Democrats don’t really have compassion even for illegal aliens; they protest ICE simply to make an ideological point in order to keep using foreigners to cheat in elections and provide cheap labor.

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Hopefully, federal authorities can deport Whycliff Longin and some idiotic woke judge does not interfere by releasing him. Fortunately, Florida authorities are always happy to cooperate with ICE.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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