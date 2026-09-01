DHS Arrests 121 Illegal Aliens at Memphis Nightclub

The number of illegal alien criminals whom federal officers found at just a single Tennessee nightclub should alarm every red state resident.

While Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in sanctuary states and cities attract a great deal of attention and hostility, the reality is that there are millions of illegal aliens scattered across red states too. The difference is that authorities in red states are happy to help ICE with the long-overdue arrests and deportations. And whenever the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) does report on operations in Republican states, it is disturbing just how many illegal alien criminals it finds. Don’t be sure that just because you don’t live in California or New York or Illinois, there are no illegal alien pedos and killers in your area.

Advertisement

ICE New Orleans was responsible for implementing Operation Corral Light at Memphis’s El Corralon nightclub. And while every illegal alien is a criminal by virtue of having entered our country in violation of our laws, many of the Memphis nightclub arrestees were also guilty of other serious crimes, including drug possession, larceny, domestic violence, assault, driving while intoxicated, child endangerment, and prostitution.

DHS issued a September 1 press release that included details on some of the criminals, including Honduran aggravated assault suspect Maryari Pamela Lopez Urivina, Honduran larceny convict and prostitution suspect Ricardo N. Rodriguez Arteaga, and Mexican DUI and child endangerment suspect Sergio Vieyra Torres.

While Tennessee is a Republican state, Memphis leans Democratic. But because Memphis Mayor Paul Young chose to work with a federal task force to address the crime crisis in his city, there has been great progress this year.

We are committed to enforcing the law, protecting the public, and upholding the trust placed in us by the American people.

More than 120 Illegal Aliens Arrested at Memphis Nightclub: https://t.co/nPRWbaXcWR pic.twitter.com/qekWjWIefV — ICE New Orleans (@ERONewOrleans) September 1, 2026

Advertisement

Related: Dad of Girl Paralyzed by Illegal Alien Rejects Dems’ Fake Empathy

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, crime in the city of Memphis has plummeted. A big part of that success comes from arresting and deporting illegal aliens in the city,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Through Operation Corral Light, ICE arrested more than 120 illegal aliens in a single day, including childabusers, drug traffickers, and violent assailants. Under the Trump Administration, the brave men and women of ICE have been unleashed to remove illegal aliens from our communities and make America safe again.”

Memphis Mayor Young claimed at the beginning of this year that the 2025 crime rate represented a 25-year low, with serious crime having dropped 41% over two years. But since that drop still represented an alarmingly high number of murders and other crimes, the Trump administration has been assisting in further efforts to clean up the city. Deporting large numbers of illegal aliens from the city is definitely a step in the right direction.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and illegal alien crime. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.