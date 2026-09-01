Dad of Girl Paralyzed by Illegal Alien Rejects Dems’ Fake Empathy

The father of a girl who is suffering lasting physical debilitation thanks to a drunk illegal alien truck driver told Democrat lawmakers to spare him the fake empathy, given that they continue to defend and praise foreign criminals just like the one who injured his little girl.

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Marcus Coleman told the Democrat congressmen confronting him during a Tuesday House Judiciary hearing that he holds each and every one of them responsible for what happened to Dalilah, because they pushed the open border policies that brought Partap Singh into America and gave him a trucking job, and they continue to demonize federal officers arresting such criminals. Illegal aliens aren’t the victims. “My daughter doesn't deserve this. She didn't ask for any of this. The people that jumped the fence did, though. They knew exactly what they were doing,” Coleman exclaimed.

MUST WATCH: A father, Marcus Coleman, FLAMES Democrats after an illegal alien commercial truck driver plowed into him and his family, leaving his then-5-year-old daughter Dalilah permanently disabled. “I reject your guys’ sympathy. To be honest with you, there’s no way you guys… — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) September 1, 2026

In a harshly candid statement, Coleman said, “I reject you guys' sympathy, to be honest with you. There's no way you guys are sorry. Not one of you [lawmakers] have ever called me. Not one of you guys have ever reached out to me.”

During the many times he sat in various parts of the Capitol advocating for Dalilah’s Law to crack down on illegal alien truckers and trying to bring more attention to his daughter’s situation, none of them stopped and talked with him. They only pretend to be sorry when the cameras are rolling, Coleman pointed out. They’re all about “grandstanding on top of your soapbox.… I've never received anything from anybody over here, at all, regarding my daughter or my family.”

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Coleman bashed the congressmen for fixating on helping illegal aliens who entered the country by breaking our laws: “You guys want to sit there and talk about the pathway to citizenship? There is a pathway. It’s not jump the fence and apply. That's not the way it goes. There's a process to get it done.”

He started to give the example of saying that he couldn’t just sit in a Democrat congressman’s seat and declare himself a member of Congress, then stopped himself and sarcastically remarked, “I probably could.” So Coleman picked a different example. “But I can't go inside a hospital and become a doctor just because I want to… go put on a coat and come to work. It's getting ridiculous the way things are going now. It honestly is. It makes no sense at all.”

Marcus Coleman, father of a 7-year-old girl left permanently disabled after an illegal immigrant slammed an 18-wheeler into her vehicle, tore into Democratic lawmakers at a House Judiciary hearing — rejecting their sympathy and holding them personally responsible for his… pic.twitter.com/PVdrKCJ9pO — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 1, 2026

Related: Trump Admin Says Certified Truck Driver Had ‘No Name Given’

Sanctuary cities look like homes with absent parents and uncontrolled children, Coleman insisted. Dems “talk about ICE invading cities, and doing this, and doing that?” He expressed agreement with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), “If the state sat there and told [ICE], ‘Come pick up the person,’ it would take one or two people to go do it. Instead they got an army out there, because now they have to look for [aliens]. And then, since it's the sanctuary state, you got people sitting there abusing the ICE officers that are out there. I have a whole statement right here that I was gonna read to you guys, but just listening to you guys, none of this is relevant anymore, because you guys just change so much.”

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Coleman reminded them that his daughter did absolutely nothing wrong, nothing whatsoever to deserve a lifetime of pain and paralysis, but each and every illegal alien deliberately broke our laws. Every day, Coleman insisted, illegal aliens are committing crimes in America. “And it is your guys' fault. I hold each and every one you responsible for [it]. And I always will,” he ended.

The Biden administration released illegal alien Partap Singh into our country in 2022. In defiance of the law, California Democrats subsequently issued Singh a commercial driver's license. One day, Singh was speeding his semi-truck through a construction zone when he caused a massive vehicle pileup resulting in the crippling injury of five-year-old Dalilah Coleman. The little girl, despite many medical procedures, cannot eat food orally and will suffer from the effects of diplegic cerebral palsy and global developmental delay for the rest of her life. Yet Democrats are still worried about illegal aliens like Singh instead of victims like Dalilah.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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