UK Humiliation: First it Was the Women and Girls, Now They're Coming for the Flags

An inquiry from the UK earlier this year revealed the unspeakable: Muslims have been raping their way across the UK for decades, frequently with impunity.

Related: New Inquiry Reveals the Terrifying Truth About Muslim Atrocities Against UK Girls and Women

Advertisement

I say this is "unspeakable" not only because of the sexual savagery being committed, but also because Brits who dare complain about the wildly out-of-proportion sexual assaults committed by Muslims — or complain about them in any other way — will have the cops rapping at their door to take them to jail.

This man was arrested for making "offensive" comments on Facebook. How have we got to this place where people are arrested over words?



Cops are wasting their time when they could be going after real criminals.



Things need to change the rest of the world are laughing at what we… pic.twitter.com/AkoyP94Err — That's The Badger! (@Thatsthebad) February 11, 2026

Related: Glasgow Women's Assault Crisis Center 'Too Busy' for New Victims. Guess Why.

The globalist reptiles currently gutting the UK are now working a different angle of conquest: they've turned their attention to those pesky British flags. The Union Jack and the St. George's Cross have been banned in Birmingham, England, and anyone caught raising either flag is looking at up to two years in the hoosegow.

The UK is doomed.



Birmingham moves to ban British and English flags in the city.



Anyone caught raising their country's flag could face two years in prison and a £2,500 fine. pic.twitter.com/QpNRF7c9Oq — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) August 28, 2026

Advertisement

Why would Birmingham ban the flags? In theory, it's for "public safety." Apparently, the religion of rapey-stabby is alleging that the flags make them feel "unsafe."

Muslims make up around 6.5% of the UK population, but make up 18% of the prison population, which means they are over-represented by three times, and yet they are "afraid" of British history. An English prison official even claims Muslim gangs have taken over the jails, suggesting that they are now "ruling the roost."

FACT-O-RAMA! Birmingham is the second-largest city in England. The population is roughly 30% Muslim.

Raising the Somali flag seems to be A-OK though:

Birmingham City Council will go to court to stop people flying the Union Flag.



They’re quite happy to raise the Somali flag instead though.



When an English city treats its own flag as a problem, and everyone else’s as a celebration, that isn’t an accident. It’s a statement. pic.twitter.com/NEqnYlseWB — Benonwine (@benonwine) August 29, 2026

SLACK-O-RAMA! Roughly 68% of UK Muslims live in "high-unemployment" neighborhoods.

This flag ban is not a surprise. The gentleman below got a 4 a.m. house call from the cops after posting on social media that he doesn't want to see Palestinian flags all over the UK. Removing Brit flags was bound to happen.

Advertisement

DISGUSTING: A British man wrote on social media that he doesn’t want to see Palestinian flags all over the UK.



The police then showed up to his house at 4am to arrest him. You can take over the streets of the UK, chant in support of terrorism, but be arrested if you oppose it. pic.twitter.com/e5rjM1oGiX — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 15, 2024

Birmingham is not alone. The Oxfordshire County Council also voted to ban patriotic flags from lampposts to "protect communities."

Both bans appear to be an organized resistance to the patriotic "Raise the Colours" movement, meant to bring British patriotism back to a nation that once ruled the world but crumbled in the name of "woke."

This is from the organizers' site. The bold is theirs:

A group of South Birmingham lads are responsible for the raise the colours movement that has spread nationally and has now gained global recognition, with a handful of people determined to show their pride by flying the flag from one neighbourhood to the next it’s spread suburb to suburb city city until it became a nationwide movement what started as a few flags on local street has grown into a campaign to cover Britain in symbols of unity and patriotism.

Advertisement

For those wondering how the UK could have fallen so far, look to Buffalo, N.Y. Something similar is already happening here:

🚨 NOW: The City of Buffalo, New York is being accused of betraying America after CANCELING July 4th fireworks and today going FULL SOMALI MODE by raising the Somali flag at City Hall



THIS IS AMERICA, NOT SOMALIA!



Those Somalis should be sent back, not celebrated! pic.twitter.com/fvQnDFqSzu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 1, 2026

Communist pukes have been tearing down American flags for a long time. If We the People don't wake up, hoisting Old Glory may soon be illegal as soon as the next Democratic Party president occupies the White House.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats desperately try to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes and combat Democrats' lies. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.