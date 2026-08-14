When Ossoff Claims His Support for Israel Is 'Ironclad,' I Wonder If He Knows What the Word Means

The election of Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) was historic in the sense that the Peach State elected its first Jewish senator. Of course, the trouble is that Ossoff is a Democrat, so his policies aren’t in line with those of Georgia voters.

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But how did somebody whose values are so far out of line with his constituents get into power? Back in April, I explained how Ossoff got into the Senate:

When Ossoff was in a runoff against incumbent Kelly Loeffler after the questionable 2020 general election, left-wing orgs plastered billboards in some of the reddest areas of the state with a message to the effect of, “Democrats stole the election, so why bother voting in the runoff?” Believe what you will about the 2020 general election, but the Democrats definitely interfered with that runoff.

As the state’s first Jewish senator, it wouldn’t be too far out of the realm of sense to think that Ossoff would support Israel. As a Democrat, it wouldn’t surprise anybody if Ossoff was vocally against Israel. In reality, it turns out that the senator wants to support Israel rhetorically but not when it comes to policy, and Atlanta’s Jewish community is taking notice.

Related: So NOW Jon Ossoff Wants to Denounce Graham Platner — Kinda Sorta

In an open letter to Ossoff, Michael Morris, publisher of the Atlanta Jewish Times, calls the senator out for his inconsistent support of Israel. While Ossoff says that his support of Israel is “ironclad,” the record shows differently, and Morris points that out:

When a rhetorical bill reaches the floor — condemning Hamas after Oct. 7 or affirming Israel’s right to defend itself — you vote with heartfelt sympathy for Israel. But when a bill offers Israel tangible strategic support — munitions, rifles, bombs, military and financial assistance — your record is abysmal, and you throw Israel under the bus. You are with Israel on the votes that cost you nothing, and against it on the votes that actually matter. All that heartfelt sympathy is smoke and mirrors.

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Morris notes that Ossoff has supported Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) resolutions condemning Israel on at least three occasions. Worse still, Ossoff has blocked every sale of weaponry to Israel that he’s been able to vote for.

Additionally, Ossoff has reached out to Muslims in Georgia, obviously to court their votes and donations. Morris wonders what Ossoff has to say to those audiences:

I also have to ask, Senator: when you spoke recently at the Voices of Muslims gala in Duluth — as you had every right and incentive to do — did you tell that room your support for Israel is “ironclad,” the way you tell your Jewish constituents? Or does the message change with the audience? Did you point to your voting record of denying tangible support for Israel? Tell me what your message was and I will gladly share it with your constituents and my readers.

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), who is challenging Ossoff in November, issued the following statement:

Jon Ossoff is a sellout who is too afraid to stand up for what’s right when his next political promotion is on the line. He must answer for why he has sided with the pro-Hamas, anti-America faction that’s sweeping his party and wants to obliterate our borders, cut off our allies, and open our jails. Georgia and our country deserve better. I’ve stood with Israel by voting to fund its missile defenses, punish Hamas and their financial backers, and bring the October 7 hostages home, while Ossoff has voted against Israel’s right to defend itself at every opportunity.

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“You campaigned as a supporter of Israel. You were elected to stand with our allies,” Morris continues. “You continue to claim that you support Israel. Demonstrate your support with your vote on the Senate floor.” He concludes by asking, “…if you are not telling us the truth about this, Senator, I am left to ask: what else are you not telling us?”

“Ironclad” support doesn’t mean much if it disappears every time the Senate vote actually matters. Georgia’s Jewish community has every right to ask whether the senator who proudly invokes his support for Israel is giving them one message while giving another constituency a very different one.

And Morris’ final question reaches beyond Israel. Ossoff has spent his Senate career trying to present himself to Georgians as something more moderate than his voting record suggests. If that balancing act is finally beginning to wear thin with voters who once trusted him, November could be the moment when those voters turn on him. Here’s hoping that’s the case.

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