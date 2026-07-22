Jon Ossoff Voted Against Giving Georgia’s Kids a Stake in the American Dream

President Donald Trump is in Marietta, Ga., the town where I was born, on Wednesday. He’s speaking at Wheeler High School to tout the benefits of the Trump Accounts, which are basically starter investment accounts for kids.

Advertisement

Trump Accounts were one of the features of the One Big Beautiful Bill that has done so much to benefit hardworking Americans. The accounts help kids get a head start on saving for their future.

But Georgia’s senators, including Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), voted against the One Big Beautiful Bill. Of course, that means that he voted against allowing America’s children a way to save for their future.

“Trump Accounts are now live, giving every child a stake in the American Dream from day one thanks to President Trump,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on July 4. “The Trump Accounts app is now updated with the full suite of account capabilities: you can start funding your child’s account, exploring financial education modules, and more.”

Historic simultaneous ringing of the NYSE and Nasdaq bells from the Oval Office! With stock contributions from the greatest companies in the nation, I don’t think people realize how transformational @TrumpAccounts will be for the next generation of Americans 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Ec5w8o3ohu — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman (@NASAAdmin) July 6, 2026

Over 50 companies have agreed to offer contributions to Trump Accounts for employees’ children, and parents can make contributions to their kids’ future. Even small contributions can turn into long-term gains for American children.

Advertisement

The Trump Accounts have been a rousing success from the start. The White House announced on July 3 that “Nearly 6 million Trump Accounts have been opened, with 1.4 million eligible for the $1,000 pilot program contribution.”

Related: One Year After OBBB: The American Manufacturing Resurgence

Trump Accounts are free for any American child under 18 with a valid Social Security Number. Parents can sign their kids up at TrumpAccounts.gov and can contribute up to $5,000 a year, while employers can contribute up to $2,500 a year.

But if Ossoff had his way, parents wouldn’t have this easy and innovative way to help their kids have a more financially secure future. We wouldn’t have the incredible tax cuts and credits that the One Big Beautiful Bill offers us if he’d been in charge.

"Jon Ossoff voted to raise Georgians' taxes and block a generational investment in the future of every Georgia child all because Ossoff puts his Democrat Party loyalty first," said NRSC Regional Press Secretary Nick Puglia.

I guess he doesn’t care about Georgia’s kids — unless they can benefit his campaign. Ossoff ran a campaign ad in which he tried to position himself as fighting for safe foster care in the Peach State. The trouble is that the leaders of Georgia’s foster care system say that Ossoff hasn’t lifted a finger to help.

Advertisement

“For five years, I’ve been in the trenches fighting for vulnerable children and foster care reform alongside thousands of DFCS workers,” Georgia's Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) Director Candice Broce said. “Trust us when we say Jon Ossoff is nowhere to be found.”

Jon Ossoff is a complete fraud.



In his very first campaign ad, he got caught using foster kids to score political points.



Now he’s getting called out.



What else will he lie about? pic.twitter.com/gTw4eMGW58 — Mike Collins (@MikeCollinsGA) July 6, 2026

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. Jon Ossoff doesn’t care about Georgia. He only represents his far-left coastal donors and the cosseted, radical Emory University-area community he calls home. We need him out of the Senate come November, full stop.

Democrats like Jon Ossoff are counting on voters to forget what they actually voted for — and against. That’s why independent conservative journalism matters. PJ Media keeps the receipts and tells you what the legacy media would rather bury.

Join PJ Media VIP today and get 60% off with promo code FIGHT. You’ll unlock exclusive columns, podcasts, and deeper analysis while helping us keep fighting for the truth — and for the future we’re leaving our kids.