A few years ago, I had this idea I thought was brilliant: what if we turned all the welfare-type entitlement programs into investment accounts for impoverished children? One of our big problems today is generational welfare — the fact that children who grow up in poverty generally remain impoverished as adults and often raise the next generation on welfare. But we spend enormous amounts on entitlements: food stamps, EITC, AFDC, Section 8. What if we bit the bullet, spent a little extra initially, and found a way to get these kids off welfare permanently? It would take more than money, of course; an enormous part of what traps them in generational welfare is the lack of financial education. But what if we fixed that too?

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So I wrote an article about this, showing my work and the math, and it landed with a resounding nothing. No one was interested. So I sighed, put it on my mental “for future work” shelf, and moved on to other things.

But to my delight, other great minds were thinking in the same direction, and this year, enter Trump Baby Accounts.

Officially known as Trump Accounts (or 530A accounts under the Internal Revenue Code), these are not a direct replacement for existing entitlement programs — yet — and they are available to all eligible American citizen children under 18, not just those in poverty. Still, this is the first real alternative to welfare for addressing poverty we have ever implemented, and it marks a profound shift. Welfare is, at root, a socialist answer to poverty. Trump Accounts, on the other hand, power the rise out of poverty with capitalism.

How Trump Accounts Work, Including Age Restrictions and Lifecycle

Core Mechanics

Eligibility : Any U.S. citizen child who has not yet turned 18 (as of the end of the calendar year) and has a valid Social Security number. Only one Trump Account per child.

: Any U.S. citizen child who has not yet turned 18 (as of the end of the calendar year) and has a valid Social Security number. Only one Trump Account per child. Opening the Account : Parents, legal guardians, or other authorized adults (e.g., grandparents, adult siblings) can open via IRS Form 4547 or through the official Trump Accounts app/website (trumpaccounts.gov). The process became fully operational on July 4, 2026. (It's easy; I've done it for my youngest daughter.)

: Parents, legal guardians, or other authorized adults (e.g., grandparents, adult siblings) can open via IRS Form 4547 or through the official Trump Accounts app/website (trumpaccounts.gov). The process became fully operational on July 4, 2026. (It's easy; I've done it for my youngest daughter.) Federal Seed Money : A one-time $1,000 pilot contribution from the U.S. Treasury for eligible children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.

: A one-time $1,000 pilot contribution from the U.S. Treasury for eligible children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. Contributions : Up to $5,000 per year total (from parents, family, friends, philanthropists, etc.; indexed for inflation after 2027). Employers may contribute up to $2,500 per employee per year (tax-advantaged and counts toward the overall limit). No earned-income requirement for contributors.

: Up to $5,000 per year total (from parents, family, friends, philanthropists, etc.; indexed for inflation after 2027). Employers may contribute up to $2,500 per employee per year (tax-advantaged and counts toward the overall limit). No earned-income requirement for contributors. Investments : During the growth period, funds are invested in low-cost U.S. equity index funds or ETFs (primarily tracking indices such as the S&P 500).

: During the growth period, funds are invested in low-cost U.S. equity index funds or ETFs (primarily tracking indices such as the S&P 500). Tax Treatment: Contributions are made with after-tax dollars; growth is tax-deferred. Withdrawals are taxed as ordinary income (standard IRA rules apply after conversion at 18).

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Age Restrictions and Lifecycle

Growth Period (Birth to Age 18) : Strict lockup — no distributions allowed except in limited cases (e.g., death of the beneficiary). This “growth period” runs until December 31 of the year before the child turns 18. The account is managed by the custodian (usually a parent) during this time.

: Strict lockup — no distributions allowed except in limited cases (e.g., death of the beneficiary). This “growth period” runs until December 31 of the year before the child turns 18. The account is managed by the custodian (usually a parent) during this time. At Age 18 : The account automatically converts to a traditional IRA in the child’s name, giving them full control. From this point, standard IRA rules apply (including potential Roth conversions, withdrawals for qualified purposes with exceptions, and required minimum distributions later in life).

: The account automatically converts to a traditional IRA in the child’s name, giving them full control. From this point, standard IRA rules apply (including potential Roth conversions, withdrawals for qualified purposes with exceptions, and required minimum distributions later in life). Inheritance: If the beneficiary dies before age 18, the account loses its special status, and the value is generally treated as a taxable distribution to heirs or the estate. After 18, it follows normal inherited IRA rules (typically a 10-year drawdown for most non-spouse heirs).

This structure ensures early compounding while giving young adults real ownership and decision-making power once they reach adulthood.

Potential Growth Outcomes and What the Money Could Mean

To understand the transformational power of Trump Accounts, it helps to run the numbers under realistic assumptions. Let’s look at two scenarios using conservative-to-moderate market growth (7% average annual nominal return, a common long-term equity estimate after inflation and fees). We assume maximum annual contributions ($5,000/year total) from parents/family during the growth period, no employer or extra philanthropic boosts, and standard compounding. (Actual results will vary with markets, contribution consistency, and fees.)

1. Child Aged 10 Today (Born ~2016)

Time until age 18: ~8 years of contributions + ~47 years post-18 until retirement (~age 65).

Contributions: $5,000/year for 8 years = $40,000 total invested.

Projected balance at age 18: ~ $55,000–$60,000 .

. Projected balance at retirement (age 65, no further contributions): ~ $500,000–$800,000+ (depending on exact returns).

(depending on exact returns). With continued modest contributions post-18 or strong markets: Easily seven figures.

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2. Child Born on July 4, 2026 (Launch Day Baby)

Time until age 18: Full 18 years of contributions.

Contributions: $5,000/year for 18 years = $90,000 total invested (+ $1,000 federal seed).

Projected balance at age 18: ~ $150,000–$170,000 .

. Projected balance at retirement (age 65, no further contributions): ~ $1.5 million–$2.5 million+.

With any post-18 contributions or better-than-average returns (historical S&P 500 averages closer to 10% nominal), multiple millions are realistic.

These are not pie-in-the-sky figures — they’re the math of starting early with consistent equity exposure. Even lower contributions ($2,000–$3,000/year) still produce life-changing sums thanks to decades of compounding.

What Might a Young Adult Actually Do with a Trump Account?

Once the child turns 18 and the account converts to a traditional IRA, they gain control. With a healthy balance, the possibilities expand dramatically compared to starting from zero:

Homeownership : Substantial down payment on a first house or condo, avoiding decades of rent and building equity early.

: Substantial down payment on a first house or condo, avoiding decades of rent and building equity early. Education or Skills: Pay for college, trade school, or certifications with less (or no) debt — or invest in starting a business instead.

Pay for college, trade school, or certifications with less (or no) debt — or invest in starting a business instead. Entrepreneurship : Seed capital for a small business, invention, or side hustle — turning the child into a job creator rather than merely a job seeker.

: Seed capital for a small business, invention, or side hustle — turning the child into a job creator rather than merely a job seeker. Retirement Security : Let it continue compounding tax-deferred (or convert to Roth) for a worry-free later life. Over time, it may replace our broken Social Security system.

: Let it continue compounding tax-deferred (or convert to Roth) for a worry-free later life. Over time, it may replace our broken Social Security system. Family Formation: Help with marriage, children, or supporting aging parents — breaking cycles of financial stress.

Help with marriage, children, or supporting aging parents — breaking cycles of financial stress. Flexibility: Withdrawals for qualified needs (with penalties in some cases) or use as a safety net while pursuing higher-risk/high-reward paths.

The official Trump Accounts app augments this journey by including built-in financial education modules. A child can watch his account grow in real time, learn how compounding, markets, and saving actually work, and begin to internalize the potential of investing. This hands-on visibility turns abstract concepts into something personal and empowering — encouraging financial literacy from a young age rather than leaving it to chance.

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For the launch-day baby or the 10-year-old, this isn’t just “some savings.” It’s a real stake in the American economy — a financial head start that encourages long-term thinking, responsibility, and optimism. A child who grows up knowing “my account is growing because companies I own are succeeding” develops a fundamentally different relationship with work, risk, and the future than one raised solely on transfers.

This is where the cultural shift becomes visceral: from scarcity and dependence to abundance and agency.

The Philanthropists, Billionaires, and Corporations Stepping Up

One of the most encouraging — and fastest-moving — aspects of the Trump Accounts launch is how quickly the private sector has embraced the idea. In the single week since these accounts became available on July 4, 2026, a wave of philanthropists, billionaires, and major corporations has already pledged significant contributions — turning the program into a genuine public-private partnership for generational wealth-building almost overnight.

Major Individual and Foundation Pledges

Michael and Susan Dell : The Dell Foundation committed $6.25 billion to provide $250 per child for approximately 25 million American children age 10 and under (born before 2025) in lower-income ZIP codes (median household income ≤ $150,000). This is one of the largest single philanthropic efforts tied to the program.

: The Dell Foundation committed $6.25 billion to provide $250 per child for approximately 25 million American children age 10 and under (born before 2025) in lower-income ZIP codes (median household income ≤ $150,000). This is one of the largest single philanthropic efforts tied to the program. Gwynne Shotwell (SpaceX President & COO) and husband Robert: Donated roughly $325 million in SpaceX stock, providing one share each to more than two million accounts — with emphasis on children ages 11–17 in lower-income areas and near their central Texas operations. President Trump publicly praised the gift as “extreme generosity.”

Donated roughly $325 million in SpaceX stock, providing one share each to more than two million accounts — with emphasis on children ages 11–17 in lower-income areas and near their central Texas operations. President Trump publicly praised the gift as “extreme generosity.” Ray and Barbara Dalio (Dalio Philanthropies): Pledged $250 per child for roughly 300,000 qualifying children in Connecticut.

Pledged $250 per child for roughly 300,000 qualifying children in Connecticut. Brad Gerstner (Altimeter Capital): Significant contributions, including targeted support for Indiana children under five and broader advocacy for the program.

Significant contributions, including targeted support for Indiana children under five and broader advocacy for the program. Others: Notable gifts from figures like Nicki Minaj (targeted fan community support) and various anonymous donors and smaller foundations.

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Corporate Employee Benefit Pledges

Dozens of major companies (over 80 entities tracked so far) have moved with remarkable speed to incorporate Trump Accounts into their benefits packages — often matching the federal $1,000 seed or providing ongoing contributions up to the $2,500 employer limit. This is rapidly becoming a standard recruiting and retention tool, much like 401(k) matching.

Key examples include:

Finance/Investment : BlackRock, Charles Schwab, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Citi, Wells Fargo, Visa, Mastercard, SoFi.

: BlackRock, Charles Schwab, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Citi, Wells Fargo, Visa, Mastercard, SoFi. Tech : Nvidia, Intel, IBM, Broadcom, Micron, Coinbase, Block, Inc., Robinhood, Uber.

: Nvidia, Intel, IBM, Broadcom, Micron, Coinbase, Block, Inc., Robinhood, Uber. Other: Comcast, Charter Communications, Chipotle, Steak ’n Shake, and many more.

These corporate matches don’t just add money — they signal that leading American companies see value in giving employees’ children a direct stake in the economy. It’s capitalism reinforcing itself, and it happened in a matter of days.

This surge of private capital is exactly what makes Trump Accounts different from traditional government programs. It decentralizes the effort (eliminating the drag of bureaucracy), brings market discipline, and demonstrates broad buy-in from across the economic spectrum. Philanthropists and corporations are actively investing in the next generation of owners, workers, and innovators.

Potential Future Developments

Trump Accounts are still in their infancy, but the foundation is set for significant evolution. As the program matures, several promising developments could amplify its impact:

Broader Eligibility and Seeds : Future legislation could extend the federal $1,000 seed beyond the 2025–2028 birth cohort or make it permanent for all newborns. Automatic enrollment or opt-out defaults could dramatically increase participation.

: Future legislation could extend the federal $1,000 seed beyond the 2025–2028 birth cohort or make it permanent for all newborns. Automatic enrollment or opt-out defaults could dramatically increase participation. Policy Refinements: Clarifications around Roth conversions, expanded employer contribution limits, or inheritance rules could make the accounts even more powerful for multi-generational wealth. Allowing limited early access for high-impact uses (e.g., first home, starting a business) while protecting the core growth period is another likely area of iteration.

Clarifications around Roth conversions, expanded employer contribution limits, or inheritance rules could make the accounts even more powerful for multi-generational wealth. Allowing limited early access for high-impact uses (e.g., first home, starting a business) while protecting the core growth period is another likely area of iteration. Corporate and Community Adoption : What began as a handful of pledges in the first week is poised to become standard. As more companies integrate Trump Accounts into benefits packages — and as churches, community groups, and local philanthropists join in — the accounts could function like a nationwide “ownership dividend” for families.

: What began as a handful of pledges in the first week is poised to become standard. As more companies integrate Trump Accounts into benefits packages — and as churches, community groups, and local philanthropists join in — the accounts could function like a nationwide “ownership dividend” for families. State-Level Innovation : States may add their own contributions (some already do for foster children) or experiment with matching programs.

: States may add their own contributions (some already do for foster children) or experiment with matching programs. Technological and Educational Enhancements: The official app’s financial education modules could expand into interactive tools, gamified learning, or AI-driven coaching.

The official app’s financial education modules could expand into interactive tools, gamified learning, or AI-driven coaching. Longer-Term Possibilities: Over decades, widespread account balances could reduce pressure on traditional entitlement programs, spark conversations about Social Security reform through personal capital accounts, or support post-scarcity thinking in an AI- and automation-driven economy.

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Of course, challenges remain: market volatility, potential political attempts at mission creep, or administrative hurdles. But the early momentum suggests these accounts have staying power.

Conclusion

Trump Accounts represent more than a new savings vehicle. They are a bet on the American character — on the idea that giving every child a real stake in our economy will produce better outcomes than managing poverty through endless transfers. This changes everything about the entitlement culture that has risen in America since FDR's New Deal.

We are replacing a system that breeds dependency with one that turns young people into entrepreneurs and captains of their own ships. These accounts give individuals genuine control over their financial futures, create lasting security, and — over generations — build real wealth. This is a much bigger deal than many seem to realize. Properly implemented and allowed to grow, Trump Accounts have the potential to transform our culture from one of reliance and stagnation to one of agency, abundance, and self-determination.

The private sector’s enthusiastic response in just the first week shows the hunger for this approach. Parents opening accounts, grandparents and friends contributing, corporations adding matches, and philanthropists writing nine- and ten-figure checks — all of it points to a shared belief that ownership works.

The American Dream just got a powerful new tool — one that vests every eligible child in the nation’s success from day one. Now it’s up to all of us — families, businesses, communities — to make the most of it.

The future belongs to those who own a piece of it. With Trump Accounts, that future starts at birth.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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