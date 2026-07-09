The Question Americans Can No Longer Ignore

Every so often, a book comes along that simply doesn't tell just a story. It gives voice to a question that has been quietly growing in the minds of millions of Americans.

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Not a partisan question. Not a Republican question. Not a Democrat question. An American question:

Who is really running this country?

That is the question investigative journalist and broadcaster Mel K explores in her new book, Infiltration Instead of Invasion: America Betrayed (1944–1954).

The title alone is enough to make people stop and think. Invasion is obvious. You see it coming. You hear the alarms. You recognize the threat. Infiltration is different. It is quiet. It is gradual. It happens so slowly that by the time people realize something has changed, they can no longer identify when the change began.

According to Mel K, the answer may lie in the decade immediately following World War II.

While Americans were celebrating victory abroad, building homes, starting families, and creating what would become the most prosperous nation in human history, another transformation was quietly taking place. Institutions were being built. Agencies were expanding. International organizations were taking shape. Financial systems were being established. Intelligence networks were growing in influence.

Most Americans viewed these developments as necessary responses to a rapidly changing world.

Mel K asks a different question. What if those institutions eventually became more powerful than the people they were created to serve?

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Whether one agrees with her conclusions or not, it is a question that resonates because so many Americans already feel the effects of it. Across the country, citizens are asking why the government feels increasingly distant. Why elections often seem to change faces but not outcomes. Why do bureaucracies appear permanent while elected officials come and go? Why are people who may never set foot in those communities increasingly making decisions affecting local communities?

People feel it when family farms disappear while multinational corporations grow larger.

They feel it when regulations arrive from agencies no one voted for. They feel it when schools, courts, financial institutions, and government agencies seem less accountable than they once were. They feel it when common sense loses to bureaucracy.

Perhaps that is why books like this are finding such an audience. Not because everyone agrees. But because everyone senses something has changed.

Trust in institutions, governments, and media has collapsed.

Trust in corporations, universities, public health agencies, and even the justice system has eroded to levels few would have imagined a generation ago.

Americans may disagree about the cause. What they increasingly share is the feeling.

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Mel K attempts to trace that feeling back to a specific moment in history. She examines the creation of the post-war order and asks whether structures built in the name of stability gradually evolved into systems that now operate beyond meaningful public oversight.

Many historians and scholars will undoubtedly challenge portions of her thesis. Some will argue that the institutions she examines were created through legitimate political processes and have contributed significantly to global stability and economic growth. Others will see her work as a necessary challenge to accepted narratives.

That debate is healthy. In fact, it is essential. A free people should never be afraid of questions. Questions are not threats to democracy; indeed, they are the foundation of it.

I have known Mel personally for several years. I've sat across the table from her, shared conversations with her, attended events with her, and watched her pursue stories others would rather leave untouched. What has always stood out to me is not that she claims to have all the answers. It's that she refuses to stop asking questions.

And in today's world, that may be one of the rarest qualities of all.

At its heart, Infiltration Instead of Invasion is not really a book about the 1940s. It is a book about today. It is about power, accountability, and sovereignty. It is about whether ordinary Americans still have a meaningful voice in shaping the future of their own nation.

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Readers will ultimately decide for themselves whether Mel K has accurately connected all the dots. But perhaps the more important takeaway is this:

Americans are searching for answers. They are searching for the moment the government became distant. The moment institutions became untouchable. The moment citizens began feeling like spectators instead of participants in their own republic.

Mel K believes that the moment did not arrive all at once. She believes it happened quietly. Gradually. One institution at a time.

You may agree with her. You may disagree with her. But the conversation she is starting is one worth having. Because a nation that no longer asks who holds power will eventually lose its ability to hold anyone accountable for it.

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