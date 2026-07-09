Iran Talks Continue Because Trump Didn’t Confuse Peace With Weakness

David Manney | 7:19 PM on July 09, 2026
AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

President Trump didn't close the door on Iran talks after the latest strikes, and that restraint isn't weakness. It's the harder path when missiles are flying, oil routes are threatened, and one bad order can put thousands of American troops, sailors, pilots, and civilians at risk.

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Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia have been trying to keep channels open, and a U.S. official said technical-level talks continue toward a nuclear deal.

Townhall confirms talks continue amid kinetic events:

Trump had already declared the U.S.-Iran memorandum and ceasefire effectively over after Iranian attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, and he ordered two rounds of airstrikes.

Although the exchange of fire slowed, diplomacy didn't erase the danger; force helped create room for diplomacy to keep breathing.

The talks haven't been abstract committee chatter. U.S. and Iranian negotiators met indirectly in Doha days earlier, with the Strait of Hormuz and frozen Iranian funds at the center of discussion.

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The waterway carried about one-fifth of global oil and liquid natural gas trade before the war, so every threat against shipping reaches far beyond the Gulf. 

President Teddy Roosevelt's old rule still fits: speak softly and carry a big stick. Trump doesn't have to mistake patience for surrender. The soft part is keeping mediators working, keeping back channels alive, and giving Tehran a chance to step away from the cliff.

The stick is the carrier group, the airstrike, the sanctions, the blockade threat, and the clear message that American restraint has an expiration date.

Iran's rulers understand pressure better than goodwill. The regime has spent years pursuing nuclear leverage, backing proxy violence, threatening shipping, and using terror as a foreign policy tool.

The White House has stated Trump's position plainly: Iran can't be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, and maximum pressure is meant to deny every path to one.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Operation Epic Fury had clear goals: destroy Iranian offensive missiles, missile production, the navy, and security infrastructure, while preventing nuclear weapons.

He also said the campaign doesn't include nation-building or democracy-building goals. That narrow focus matters because America has already paid too much in blood for open-ended wars with blurry missions.

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The left will call any strike reckless and any negotiation naive depending on which attack line fits the hour. Trump's job isn't to satisfy people who would fault him either way. His job is to keep Iran from going nuclear, protect American forces, keep vital sea lanes open, and avoid a larger war if strength can prevent one.

Peace talks aren't a gift to Tehran; they're a test. Iran can prove whether it wants survival more than escalation. If it keeps hitting ships, threatening bases, and hiding behind diplomatic fog, Trump should make the cost heavier than the gain.

If it backs down, America loses nothing by accepting a result that saves lives and blocks a nuclear weapon.

The best outcome isn't a headline that makes Washington feel wise. The best outcome is American forces safe, Iran contained, ships moving, allies protected, and no mushroom cloud hanging over the next generation.

Trump is right to let the talks continue, but he's definitely right to keep the big stick where Tehran can see it.

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David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it. Follow him on X here.

Read more by David Manney

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COLUMNS

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN

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