Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Updates for May 7 and 8

As of this afternoon, military action has been renewed between the U.S. and Iran.

Although both sides have repeatedly said there is no ceasefire currently in place, both sides are blaming the other for violating a ceasefire.

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There has been an exchange of fire by the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian forces being accused of having attacked two or possibly three U.S. naval destroyers with cruise missiles, and that there was at least some damage taken. The U.S. has carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Port and Bandar Abbas, as well as reportedly on an Iranian tanker.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait removed restrictions on American forces using their airspace. There are conflicting reports that Iran attacked Fujairah, part of the UAE. The U.S. is saying that none of this constitutes a renewal of the war, and Iran is stating that they will "respond to any attack forcefully and without restraint.” Israel is claiming not to be involved in any of this.

Only a few hours earlier, statements had come out of both Washington and Tehran through Pakistani mediators that negotiations were moving forward.

May the Holy One, blessed be He, and His Presence bless and keep safe all American and Israeli forces; may this all lead speedily to a lasting peace in the region; and may we always keep faith that even when things seem dark, God will ultimately always keep His covenant and make peace.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

May 7, 2026

20th of Iyyar, 5786

35th day of the Omer

Thursday was a Roller Coaster Day in the Middle East. They started with both Iran and the United States saying that negotiations were moving forward, and continued with attacks on Iranian ports and U.S. ships. It looked like another full-blown military action was about to start, and then, by Thursday evening, both sides said that there was a ceasefire still in place.

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Donald Trump said, "We are in negotiations with Iran, the ceasefire is still in effect." According to him, "Pakistan asked us to halt 'Project Freedom' during the negotiations." He also wrote on social media that, "three U.S. destroyers successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz - under fire. A normal country would have allowed the destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal country. It is led by lunatics who, if they had the chance to use nuclear weapons, would do so without a doubt. They will never have such an opportunity. Just as we repelled them today - we will strike them much harder, and with much more force, if they don't sign an agreement. The three destroyers will now join our naval blockade."

The Gvura Forum, which represents more than 300 bereaved families, has issued an urgent letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding an immediate cessation of humanitarian aid trucks entering the Gaza Strip. The families wrote that the Hamas terrorist organization continues to bolster its military and administrative grip on the Strip thanks to the influx of goods, which they describe as "oxygen" that allows the organization to rehabilitate its capabilities and re-establish itself on the ground.

Iran also said that there are negotiations, as well as using blustering rhetoric. "Iranian forces responded (to the ceasefire violation, according to their claim) by attacking U.S. Navy ships - and caused them heavy casualties." It was also reported by Iran's emergency command center that "civilian areas on the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island were hit by American airstrikes in cooperation with several countries in the region." Iranian television reported a "return to normal" and stated that "the state of emergency has been lifted on Iran's coasts and in the Strait of Hormuz."

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If this all feels odd and disingenuous on both sides, it is because after hearing so many threats from both sides about what would happen if there was even one skirmish, the ceasefire seems like a strange result. But let us all be happy for any time when bombs and rockets are not flying, and the sirens in Israel are quiet.

Kans 11 is now reporting that Hamas, whose leadership won elections in Gaza, is now training its forces in Turkey. Members of Hamas, under civilian cover, have been regularly participating in training at public shooting ranges. They have also reportedly undergone training and received drone pilot licenses issued by Turkey, a development that expands the circle of Hamas terrorists receiving military-grade instruction.

We must always remember who and what Hamas is, and never forget what they did on October 7 and beyond. They have repeatedly vowed that they will repeat the heinous actions of October 7 again and again until there is no longer an Israel, God forbid. The Gaza Peace Council is no longer dealing with Hamas, which has been attempting to rebuild itself with intensity since the "ceasefire" in Gaza started

Conflict surrounds and permeates us, both in Israel and here in the U.S.. Making it all the more important on this Shabbat to take some rest by pausing to step away from the conflicts (both internal and external) and celebrate the many gifts we each have received from God. And to use that gratitude as a launching place to deepen our faith that God is present in every moment and in every place; and that the day will come when peace does cover the Middle East, Israel, the U.S., and the world.

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Chazak u'Baruch and Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Michael Barclay

May 8, 2026

21st of Iyyar, 5786

36th day of the Omer

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