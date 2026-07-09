ICE Charges Woke Doxxer and Targets Chihuahua-Killing Illegal Alien

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a serial anti-ICE doxxer and requested custody for a deportee who re-entered the United States and shot a small dog.

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The first story regards Gregory John Curcio, a 68-year-old Santa Monica resident. He hates ICE so passionately that he has not only doxxed an ICE agent, putting her at risk of assault from wacko activists, but he also repeatedly harassed the agent’s mother, who lived in the same building as him.

Curcio posted the ICE agent’s home address on social media and then actively encouraged other wokies to swat her. “Swatting is harassment that often involves placing false emergency calls to law enforcement to prompt a significant law enforcement response,” ICE explained on X.

“The victim told authorities that Curcio is a former resident at her mother’s apartment building in Santa Monica. She said she never met Curcio, but he had harassed and threatened her mother for years,” the federal immigration agency went on. “The complaint alleges that Curcio made false allegations and engaged in a campaign to harass the victim and her family beginning in at least January 2024. Curcio faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison at his Aug. 21 sentencing."

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18 U.S. Code § 119 penalizes revealing personal or restricted information “with the intent to threaten, intimidate, or incite the commission of a crime of violence against” certain individuals, including immigration officers and agents.

Curcio’s actions could have led to real-world violence. Assaults on ICE agents are up over 1,340%, and death threats have gone up by 8,000%. That’s why such doxxing is so risky.

Related: ICE Arrests Foreigner Who Voted Twice in U.S. Elections

Then there’s this weird story:

Miguel Reyes Rodriguez faces charges in Florida after claiming he shot a chihuahua in self-defense.



ICE placed an immigration detainer on Reyes Rodriguez because ICE already removed him from the United States and he illegally reentered the country. pic.twitter.com/AmQ4AcGKp4 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) July 9, 2026

Reyes Rodriguez and his wife claim the chihuahua puppy (a houseguest’s pet) bit their two-year-old more than once and the illegal alien himself once, if we can believe anything they say. Even if that accusation is true, the appropriate response would probably have been to tell the houseguest to leave with the dog and not let it near the child again, not to blast it with a .22 caliber rifle.

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Puppies, unfortunately, tend to nip at people. That’s normal behavior for a young dog, but unless such a bite is a serious injury, it doesn’t warrant summary death. It is not clear from the above report whether or not the child was supposedly seriously injured or how a chihuahua could injure a grown man (Reyes Rodriguez) with one bite to the point that he thought shooting it was self-defense. This would seem to indicate that there is some flaw in Reyes Rodriguez’s story. Then, of course, there is the whole issue that at least one member of the family is not supposed to be in our country anyway, let alone have houseguests here.

Hopefully, ICE obtains custody of Reyes Rodriguez, which is likely in Florida.

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