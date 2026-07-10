Trump Administration Launches Anti-Predator K-12 Initiative

The Trump-McMahon Department of Education (ED) has launched a new initiative to crack down on the serious problem of sexual predators in America’s public schools.

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ED’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) on July 10 launched the K-12 project and explained why in a press release. “The Trump Administration has observed a troubling and recurring pattern in schools across the nation of credible reports of sexual abuse and harassment by adults in positions of authority going uninvestigated or of suspected offenders being transferred to new schools or roles in the district,” ED stated.

In fact, to give an example from just one major city, in the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), with its United Teachers LA union, the internal policy is to reassign teachers or administrators facing accusations regarding sexual misconduct. That includes everything from sexual harassment to child pornography to distributing sex videos to minors to actively sleeping with minors. Over approximately the last year, LAUSD has had to borrow $750 million to settle sexual misconduct cases, just to give context on how many cases they have and how they keep perpetuating the problem. God knows how many children and teenagers have suffered abuse from serial offenders because L.A. education officials refuse to do anything but move predators from one school to the next.

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ED referred to such policies as “passing the trash.” In response to seeing it in practice in numerous school districts across the nation, ED has set forth guidance for federally-funded educational institutions, reminding them of their legal obligations to protect kids and therefore respond adequately to evidence of sexual misconduct. This falls under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).

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“Our schools must protect America’s children. Parents should never have to wonder whether their kids’ school employs and protects sexual predators,” insisted U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Schools that receive federal funding have a duty to protect students, report sexual misconduct honestly, and follow the law. Through this initiative, we are holding school districts accountable because every child deserves to learn in a safe environment free from sexual abuse and harassment.”

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From the ED press release:

Additionally, OCR is opening 20 directed investigations into school districts whose 2023-24 Civil Rights Data Collection (CRDC) submissions contained responses that suggest that districts might not be addressing staff on student sexual misconduct appropriately. The investigations will determine if the districts have appropriate policies and procedures in place to ensure accurate data collection and reporting of these incidents occurs and if their handling of allegations of sexual harassment, including sexual assault by district employees, complies with federal law.

The safety of children should always come ahead of woke policies and “second chances” — let alone sixth chances — for criminal educators.

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