In Los Angeles Schools, Teacher Sexual Crimes Now Merit... Reassignment?

In the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), with its United Teachers LA union, the apparent policy for dealing with despicable teacher or administrator sexual crimes against students is simply to reassign the offenders to new schools and new victims. No wonder the district has such a massive sexual misconduct problem.

Advertisement

The Department of Education (ED) is now investigating LAUSD after uncovering some profoundly disquieting rules from the district's union, UTLA, which explain how and why to reassign union members accused of sexual misconduct or outright pedophilic sex relationships and porn. Over the last year or so, LAUSD has had to borrow $750 million to settle sexual misconduct cases. The FBI raided LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho's home in February during the height of the controversy about the sexual misconduct scandal; Carvalho also reportedly came to the USA as an illegal alien.

Did you, an LAUSD teacher, distribute sex videos to students? Did you fail to report child abuse? Did you commit fraud or sexual harassment? Are you sleeping with a minor student? Are you facing felony charges? Did you create or sell child pornography? Don't worry, UTLA has a one-size-fits-all solution — no matter which one of those crimes you committed or anything in between, you're just getting reassigned to a different school and a different pool of potential victims. No job termination involved.

You can see the list of crimes and allegations that merit "reassignment" below:

.@LASchools and its teachers union @UTLAnow allegedly letting sexual predators off the hook? Not on our watch… https://t.co/oM5UHVUkiV pic.twitter.com/rJyQtynm2S — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) May 5, 2026

Advertisement

ED Secretary Linda McMahon was both disgusted and appalled by the revelations. “Any of the abhorrent actions listed here should result in termination or worse, but the LA teachers union appears to protect the employment of sexual predators over the safety of students, allowing alleged criminals to be reassigned to a different school,” she marveled on X. “The Trump Administration will always fight to uphold the law, protect the safety of students, and restore common sense to our schools.”

For Our VIPs: ‘Trans’ Boy Beats Sister for Gold. What Are Their Parents Thinking?

Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey was equally sickened at the UTLA policy. “Under Title IX, schools must respond appropriately and address claims of sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment and assault, in a timely manner, but the District seems to be putting the continued employment of sexual predators above the safety of students,” she exclaimed in a May 5 ED press release.

She added, “It is unconscionable that the District would simply ignore Title IX’s procedural requirements to protect teachers who cause life-changing harm to their kids. The Trump Administration will always fight to uphold the law, protect the safety of all students, and restore common sense to our schools.”

Advertisement

But it seems California Democrats never met a criminal educator they didn’t admire. After all, a law in the state required schools to hide students’ “gender transitions” from parents, so in a certain sense, they are deliberately creating a favorable environment for sexual perverts within the schools in covering up for their child grooming. It is not exactly surprising if child grooming turns into actual sexual assault and predation.

ED already found that California’s Education Department violated federal law by hiding transgender ideological grooming from parents. Meanwhile, undaunted, the California Assembly has legislation to continue providing deported illegal alien criminal professors from community colleges with paychecks after deportation, once again rewarding criminals. California Democrats are truly evil.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting on the woke left and Democrat scandals? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.