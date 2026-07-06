Khamenei Mourners Hold Hit List Signs Targeting Trump, Americans as Warren Staffer Attends Funeral

Since the Iranian regime has a massive price on Donald Trump's head, regime supporters attending Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral held hit list signs targeting Trump and other Americans. And yet a former campaign staffer for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) attended the funeral for the mass-murdering terrorist dictator.

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The funeral of eliminated Iranian mass murderer, terrorist, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gathered the most despicable dictators, jihadis, and dirtbags from across the Middle East and around the world. It also brought out the Iranian regime’s supporters in Tehran who, like Khamenei, want “death to America and Israel.”

Khamenei supporters held up photos with a target hit list at his funeral including of President Trump and Laura Loomer@DHSgov needs to make sure none of these people are ever allowed into our country pic.twitter.com/XPpMv2dlq5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2026

As you can see in the video, Tehran terror-lovers held signs for American targets including President Donald Trump, Foundation for Defense of Democracies CEO Mark Dubowitz, show host Ben Shapiro, Israeli-American philanthropist Miriam Adelson, activist Laura Loomer, and venture capitalist Peter Thiel. All the signs said “SOONER OR LATER YOUR HEADS WILL ROLL.”

This is not merely an idle threat or a group of fringe wackos. The Iranian regime loudly proclaimed earlier this year that there was a €50 million (about $57 million) price on Donald Trump’s head. Around the same time, the FBI arrested Mohammad Al-Saadi, an Iranian-backed terrorist who was planning to kill Ivanka Trump and had a blueprint of her Florida home. Federal authorities have identified multiple Iranian assassination teams targeting Trump in the United States, and since the assassination of Charlie Kirk, we can’t be sure one of his friends or allies isn’t next.

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For Our VIPS: Why Would a Leftist American Woman Go to a Muslim Terrorist’s Funeral?

In spite of all this, Calla Walsh, a radical Dem activist from a privileged background who worked for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 presidential campaign and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s campaign, attended the funeral. She also praised Khamenei on Iranian state TV. “He was a leader to all people of the world who struggle against imperialism, arrogance, against Zionism, against genocide,” Walsh gushed in comments to Iran’s PressTV about her attendance. “To me, he was the greatest anti-imperialist leader to have lived during my lifetime.”

This is absolute insanity. Pure, unfiltered brainwashing on full display.



Calla Walsh, the founder of Palestine Action US, flew out to attend the funeral of Ayatollah Khamenei.



That’s the same Khamenei who ran a regime that executed gays from cranes, beat and jailed women for… pic.twitter.com/dphgdeReCT — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarino) July 5, 2026

But this is the Democrat Party now. The Democrats don’t hate the Iran war because of gas prices (they drive up prices even higher) or waging war without Congressional declaration (Dem presidents do that regularly). Rather, it’s because Democrats have decided they are ideological allies of Islamic terrorists.

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Walsh is representative of a huge portion of the Democrat Party that hates Jews, Christians, and Western Civilization in general. The terrorists in Iran would love to rape, enslave, and kill the Western wokies who are the “queers for Palestine” brand of stupid.

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