Is Platner Out?

Amid rumors of yet another social media scandal set to drop, Neo-Nazi Demi-Commie Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner is reportedly preparing to exit the race against Republican incumbent Susan Collins.

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Bangor Daily News' Benjamin Kail reported Monday on rumors circulating "among Maine Democrats and over social media" about yet another scandalous tale "to come about the oyster farmer’s past."

Well, for starters, he wasn't much of an oyster farmer, aside from some manufactured backstory to distract from little things like his nearly two-decade-old Nazi death head tattoo. But that's yesterday's news — let's get back to today's.

According to that Bangor Daily report, Platner canceled several events Sunday and Monday, including "a planned town hall in Augusta on Sunday," and that was after "reportedly missing a Fourth of July parade in Machias."

It's cool; he doesn't like America much, anyway.

Gorham, Maine Democrats on Monday morning told the BDN that "a town hall set for Monday was postponed because Platner was 'not feeling well.'" Also, "a Sanford town hall previously listed on Mobilize was later taken down."

"The postponements came as multiple Democrats told the Bangor Daily News they expected a national outlet to drop a story about Platner Monday or Tuesday."

And according to a brief Washington Reporter snippet on X today, "A well-placed source told us that Graham Platner is dropping out of the Maine Senate race this week." I'd call to your attention that Washington Reporter claimed to have a "well-placed source," which is a journalistic tell for "this is pretty damn solid stuff."

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The next line from WR's X post, however, might prove to be the most telling of tells: "Note that Platner has yet to release his Q2 fundraising totals, a sign he may have underperformed expectations."

Democrats can forgive a lot, ranging from Bill Clinton's endless "bimbo eruptions" to more recent calls for seizing the means of production and the elimination of all kulaks. But a fundraising miss? Now that's serious.

UPDATE: Just as I was preparing to file this column, Politico dropped the other shoe. The headline to their just-breaking item reads, "Woman who dated Graham Platner says he sexually assaulted her."

More: "The woman, a 41-year-old Maine resident named Jenny Racicot, detailed the alleged incident to POLITICO in three interviews over the past two weeks. POLITICO also spoke with a man Racicot dated and confided in the years after the alleged incident, and reviewed documents, including emails between Racicot and her therapist and messages between Racicot and an acquaintance whom she warned against getting involved with Platner years before he ran for office."

The Politico report looks solid enough to get the job done, if indeed Democrats have their long knives out for Platner. However, I can neither confirm nor deny the veracity of this next item:

Oh we know what happened.



Someone had a “chat” with him. pic.twitter.com/VieGMXDtip — Ungovernable Penguin (@CWSOT12) July 6, 2026

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Heh/

Compounding Platner's woes, Just the News pointed out earlier today that while Platner "initially held a sizable lead" in the heated race, "Collins has since taken the lead in polling, adding fuel to speculation that Platner may drop out."

Did I say earlier that Democrats can't forgive poor fundraising? Yeah, falling behind is even worse. What I haven't been able to learn is whether the Democrats' previous dropout from the campaign, former governor Janet Mills, can step back in.

Whatever the legalities are, there's one thing you can count on: Now that Platner looks like a loser, the legalities won't matter when it comes to Democrats weaseling somebody stronger onto the ticket.

One More Update: For whatever it's worth, Platner appears to have dug in, at least for now.

Stay tuned...

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