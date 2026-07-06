Chuck Todd Has a Hissy Fit Over Donald Trump's 4th of July Speech

Chuck Todd has found a new cause worthy of his signature brand of self-serious hand-wringing: America's 250th birthday party. The former Meet the Press moderator posted a video to his podcast, the Chuck ToddCast, on Sunday, declaring that President Donald Trump ruined the whole thing. He's angry. He feels betrayed. He said so himself, in case anyone doubted the depth of his suffering.

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"I'm so angry and feel betrayed. I do," Todd said. "I feel betrayed as an American by him on this."

Horsefeathers.

What horror prompted this cry from the heart? Well, for one, the UFC "Freedom 250" fights at the White House last month serve as Exhibit A in his case against Trump.

"There's a cage on the White House lawn — a national birthday turned into his own personal political rally," Todd said, calling the festivities "a celebration of the country made to orbit one man."

"Donald Trump has ruined the American brand and the American birthday celebration," Todd said. He accused Trump of trying to "steal" the nation's birthday and said Trump "absolutely sullied" America's reputation with his Fourth of July speech.

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But don't despair. Todd offered a glimmer of hope, saying maybe Americans can "make up" for this soured celebration when the country turns 275 in 2051. Circle your calendars, everyone! Chuck Todd has penciled in national healing for a quarter century from now.

What a whiny little baby. According to Todd, Trump ruined America’s 250th. Yet which side complained about repairing the Reflecting Pool? Which side literally vandalized not only the pool but the lawn on the National Mall? Which side’s governors refused to send a delegation to the Great American State Fair? It was the Democrats in each case.

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I said before that the left was accusing Trump of politicizing the 250th birthday of the nation as an excuse not to participate. Chuck Todd is determined to prove me right.

Why did leftists need an excuse? Because polls showed that Democrats aren’t patriotic anymore. They hate this country and don’t want to celebrate it. Heck, leftists hate this country so much that they were rooting for foreign countries in the World Cup over the USA.

💥NEW: Chuck Todd *SEETHES* over Trump's America 250 celebrations🤬



"I am so ANGRY — and feel BETRAYED! I do. I feel betrayed as an American ... I'm so p*ssed off ... America deserved better at 250." pic.twitter.com/LMvVDrkGF4 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 5, 2026

Let's be honest here: Todd's outrage has always had exactly one variable: who’s in charge.

Remember when Joe Biden lit up Independence Hall like a dictator's rally, accusing Trump and his supporters of being fascists and a clear and present danger to our country? I guess that was okay, but when Trump hosts a UFC fight on the lawn, suddenly the republic teeters, and Todd needs a fainting couch and his blanky.

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Had Trump not been reelected in 2024 and Kamala Harris been in the White House, you wouldn't have seen conservatives looking for excuses not to celebrate this country.

In the end, Todd is just another example of how leftists use their own hatred of President Trump to justify their own bad choices. They didn’t want to celebrate this country because they don’t love our country. Blaming Trump was just a handy excuse.