The Morning Briefing: It's America 250 Party Time, Patriots!

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Independence Day Eve, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is busy crossing the Delaware today.

We won't be diving into any heavy news today. There are plenty of links below for those who aren't yet in a celebratory mood, but I've already checked out of the heavy stuff for the next few days.

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Every anniversary of this great nation's birth is a momentous occasion, of course. This radical experiment in freedom and liberty is made all the more precious because it's constantly under assault from without and within. While 250 years is a short period of time compared to the ages of so many countries in the rest of the world, it's practically an eternity for what we've been doing here in the United States of America.

We deserve the fireworks every year.

This is not only a milestone birthday for the Republic, it's a cause for even more celebration when you think about where we might have been. Imagine heading into this weekend with a President Kamala Harris in the White House. That got everyone's attention, didn't it?

Well, we don't have to deal with that nightmare scenario. President Trump saved us from that in 2024. He's a man who truly loves not only what is great about this country, but what can be great going forward. As we celebrate this important birthday, we do it with a president who doesn't think that the country is in need of any sort of "fundamental transformation."

There's a reason to party right there.

It's all too easy to get dragged down by the negativity of politics and the utter lunacy of the American left. They're trying to make us as miserable as they are, after all. We have to remember that.

This is still the United States of America that we love, despite the left's best efforts to ruin it. There is a lot of good out there to be celebrated and enjoyed. I truly believe that there are far more good people in this country than there are bad, and I'm not one who's given to optimism in most situations.

So let's just let it rip and have a loud, proud, red, white, and blue bash of a weekend. The Republic looks absolutely radiant at 250, and nobody can convince me otherwise. We can spend a few days enjoying that and not being serious about anything.

Happy Independence Day, everyone!

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Roger R. starts things off for us on this fine Friday morning:

Kruiser, it was nice to see another old man being confused about The Sine Qua Non Sequitur when Jim wrote in. It took me a while to get the point, or lack thereof but nowI simply enjoy trying to figure out how to pronounce some of the names you toss out there. I grew up in central Wisconsin not far from a city with a large Polish community and in my first career I had to call on people in that town and it was always a challenge to ask for Mr. Trzibynowski or whatever and hope I got it at least partly correct. After just a year or two I got really good at it, wow the number of consonants they put in those names. Good times!

That's the way to do it regarding the Sine Qua Non Sequitur — embrace the madness and let it flow through you. I feel for you about that early job. However, Polish-Americans have a bad habit of anglicizing the pronunciation of our surnames, which makes things pretty impossible for all of us.

Dan M. writes:

Good morning, Your mailbag reply to Doug F. has me thinking: "And I'll take your word for it regarding Crabby Dick's balls. " Could you somehow work this into standup routine? Nota bene, do not share this with Kevin Downey. Regards, Dan

If I ever work Baltimore again I'm pretty confident that I could get some mileage out of that. If I can't, I should probably go into haberdashery. Kevin and I have been blind drunk on islands in the South Pacific that almost no one has heard of. We've shared things that would send a therapist into therapy.

Friend of the Briefing Sharon P. has a lot on her mind:

On the day before celebrating America's 250th anniversary, Kruiser, I'm looking for assurance that our citizens - now and future - will be with us to keep our great nation AMERICA! Why am I shouting? Because when I saw those faces posted on my TV this morning that more than likely will end up in the halls of Congress in 2027, my optimism needed a good shot! And then I get it when I see all the crowds across the nation, cheering the USMST's victory! So I pray, as I celebrate my great country's existence, the cheering masses I see today will recognize that some candidates with the 'D' are Democrats in name only - and - only on the ballot to win for the PARTY NOT COUNTRY! Us patriotic Americans must stand up for FREEDOM, not for the 'free' stuff they promise their 'idea of government' needs to give us! My dear Kruiser, thank you for being a voice for what's right! Happy Birthday, America, land that I love and will fight to keep it America!

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I am not fretting about anything this weekend. Everything will be viewed through red, white, and blue colored glasses. Also beer glasses. Sam Adams is one Founding Father who doesn't get honored enough.

This is from Warren:

Short and sweet.... I don't often write but I've read you everyday for the last 10 years... It's really amazing how any breathing person can fall for the socialist's rhetoric...all three of these Churchill bulletpoints made in this quote are accurate and true... What was Winston Churchill just saying about socialism? Ah, yes — here's the quote: "Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.” Be kool, Kruizer...

Well, thank you very, very much for being such a longtime regular! The socialist fever in the U.S. right now is largely a youth movement, because they're impressionable. We also don't teach real history in public schools anymore. As I just told Sharon, though, I'm not going to waste any precious loud American patriot time this weekend worrying about such things.

Sheryl V-R takes us into the weekend with this:

Hello Kruiser Patriot - just a quick note to wish you (and all the other Briefing folks) the bestest Fourth of July EVER! Whiskey for us and beer for the equines (and canines) to keep them calm in the boom noises cavalcade. Back to the struggle after the break!

Back atcha! Lord knows I love my whiskey but, as those close to me know, once it's in the 100s every day all I want in the way of adult beverages is beer. My tastebuds get some sort of Seasonal Affective Disorder. Because God is good, I live in a neighborhood where I'm surrounded by micro breweries and taprooms. Hope the animals don't have anxiety attacks!

Thanks to everyone who did the modern day pen pal thing this week!

Everything Isn't Awful

A cat watching Tom and Jerry is rather meta.

Cartoon time before sleep pic.twitter.com/EhThuaAD11 — cats with powerful impression 🐾 (@catshealdeprsn) July 2, 2026

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The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

A couple of American artists to kick off the America 250 weekend.

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Regulars here probably knew I would lead with this today.

America 250 Weekend Bonus

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/02/26

WEEKEND GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, JULY 3 - SUNDAY, JULY 5, 2026 FRIDAY, JULY 3, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Lindell TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Secondary Print: The Guardian

Radio: FOX

New Media: Border Hawk



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Additional Print: Reuters, Washington Post

Radio: ABC

New Media: Envoy Media



EDT :

10:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

5:00 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Keystone, South Dakota

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



MDT:

THE PRESIDENT arrives Keystone, South Dakota

Keystone, South Dakota

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



8:30 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Mount Rushmore

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Keystone, South Dakota en route the White House

Keystone, South Dakota

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

SATURDAY, JULY 4, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Additional Print: Reuters, Washington Post

Radio: ABC

New Media: Envoy Media



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: FOX

Secondary TV Corr: Scripps

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Financial Times

Secondary Print: AP

Radio: BBC

New Media: Semafor



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT attends the Salute to America Celebration

National Mall

Pre-Credentialed Media



9:45 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks at the Salute to America Celebration

National Mall

Pre-Credentialed Media

SUNDAY, JULY 5, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: Univision

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Axios

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

Radio: FOX

New Media: Reason Magazine



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press

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Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help PJ Media celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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