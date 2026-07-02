Feds Indict Chinese National for Trafficking Women Into Boston Brothels

While many Americans are gearing up for the holiday weekend, federal authorities based in Massachusetts are targeting a disturbing sex trafficking network headed by a Chinese national.

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Zengzeng Liu, also called “Bella,” is a 40-year-old Chinese national and lawful permanent resident of the United States who had been living in New York. She found a lucrative career, however, in trafficking women from multiple Asian nations to Boston, Mass., where she pimped them out to locals for commercial sex acts. Liu is just one more example of how broken our system is for assessing lawful permanent residency eligibility.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Massachusetts district issued a July 2 press release about Liu. A federal grand jury indicted Liu for apparently being in charge of multiple brothels that relied on foreign sex trafficking. The brothels operated in the Boston neighborhoods of Brighton and Allston, per the release.

The press release referred to Liu as a “New York woman” but she still retains her Chinese citizenship, and obviously, she is in America because it allows her the ability to run a lucrative sex trafficking business. She was also receiving U.S. government-funded benefits. Hopefully the new indictment and investigation will permanently end her operation.

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From the Massachusetts U.S. attorney’s release:

According to the charging documents, beginning no later than August 2025, Liu, a Chinese national and lawful permanent resident of the United States, allegedly managed an international sex trafficking operation that recruited women – primarily foreign nationals from Japan, Vietnam, China and the Philippines – to travel to the Greater Boston area to engage in commercial sex acts for buyers at residential brothels in Allston and Brighton. Liu allegedly determined when and where the women would perform commercial sex acts, coordinated appointments with sex buyers, collected a commission from the proceeds and used foreign national middlemen to recruit women for the operation. It is further alleged that Liu used fraud, deceit and altered or forged documents to obtain and maintain apartments used as residential brothels. As alleged, Liu advertised women on commercial sex advertising websites and directed prospective sex buyers to contact a phone number allegedly controlled by Liu.

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Liu would negotiate prices with her sick “customers” and, ironically, demanded personal identifying information such as employment details and photographs for many clients before setting up appointments as a vetting process. If only the U.S. immigration authorities had been aggressive in vetting Liu for lawful permanent residency.

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Victims simply described the organizer of the brothel business as “Bella” and said that they did not meet her in person. The victims also stated that couriers consistently took part of the financial proceeds from their prostitution to give to “Bella.”

The court documents describe that during searches of the Allston brothel location, law enforcement encountered women from Japan who had recently arrived in Boston and reported performing commercial sex acts for several days. It is further alleged that nearly $35,000 in cash was recovered from an Allston location, along with condoms, lubrication, surveillance cameras and cellular telephones. Surveillance footage from the Allston location also allegedly captured dozens of suspected sex buyers entering and leaving the apartment over multiple weekends, with the location allegedly generating tens of thousands of dollars in revenue during those periods. According to court documents, during a search of the Brighton brothel location, law enforcement encountered women from Japan and Vietnam who reported that they had been engaging in commercial sex acts for several days after arriving at the apartment and were not permitted to leave the location. One victim allegedly displayed bruising on her knees, legs and feet and reported sustaining those injuries while performing commercial sex acts for sex buyers. Law enforcement allegedly recovered nearly $70,000 in cash from the Brighton location.

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Despite running such a monetarily successful operation, with hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue, Liu used a WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) card to purchase groceries. She was scamming the American taxpayer while committing crimes in our country.

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