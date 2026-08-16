ICE Helps Catch Illegal Alien Who Voted for 20 Years

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) investigation led to the sentencing of an illegal alien who committed identity theft so that he could vote illicitly in American elections for two decades.

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Carlos Felipe Jaramillo-Grajales has been living here since at least 2003, when he and a fellow Colombian national concocted a scheme to help both of them obtain legal residency in the United States through using false names and temporarily getting married. For over 20 years, Jaramillo-Grajales has been falsely claiming citizenship, which he not only used to ensure his co-conspirator did actually receive citizenship, but which he also used to vote in multiple elections.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shared all of this information and more in an August 14 press release celebrating Jaramillo-Grajales’s sentence of three years in prison. It is not clear when the illegal alien first voted in a U.S. election, as the only election that DHS specifically named was the 2020 one.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Jaramillo-Grajales used the name, date of birth, and Social Security number of a U.S. citizen to apply for and obtain a passport. He then used the same information to claim U.S. citizenship, apply for and obtain a Florida driver’s license, and register to vote. He voted in several elections, including the 2020 general election. Under his false name, Jaramillo-Grajales married a woman who came to the United States in September 2003 on a visitor’s visa, allowing her to apply for naturalization, as she was purportedly married to a U.S. citizen.

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She did in fact obtain her citizenship in August 2017, and in 2020 they got a divorce and he returned to Colombia. She also went back to Colombia to apply for him to re-enter America as her fiancé. Jaramillo-Grajales obtained a visa in this way and returned to the United States, where he remarried the naturalized citizen in 2025.

“This criminal illegal alien from Colombia has just been sentenced to three years in a federal prison for identity theft and falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Because of his fraud, he was able to obtain a driver’s license and vote in our elections. Thanks to the hard work of the men and women of [Homeland Security Investigations], along with our federal partners, this criminal is out of our communities and, at the end of his sentence, will be removed from our country. DHS will always fight to protect the integrity of our elections, because election security is national security. Only Americans should be electing American leaders.”

HSI Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Hemker said, “This conviction demonstrates that identity theft, immigration fraud, and fraud against the integrity of United States government systems will be investigated thoroughly and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. HSI remains committed to protecting victims, safeguarding public institutions, and ensuring that those who abuse our immigration and identification systems are held accountable.”

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Hopefully, the two Colombians also face deportation.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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