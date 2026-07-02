ICE Arrests 10,000 Illegal Aliens in Five Days

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a whopping 10,000+ illegal aliens in just five days this week, stepping up enforcement after a disastrous Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship.

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The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 this week in favor of rejecting the original interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment and claiming every kid born on U.S. soil is a citizen, even if their parent(s) just walked or flew into the country, either legally or illegally. But the Trump administration is already stepping up ICE arrests and urging Congress to come up with a legislative solution to save our citizenship system.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the amazing number of arrests on Thursday, July 2, an excellent achievement just before America’s 250th birthday.

ICE surges enforcement, makes 10,000 arrests in five days amid Supreme Court birthright citizenship decision



"DHS says nearly 70% of ICE arrests involve illegal immigrants previously charged or convicted of a crime."https://t.co/i3Uw4R0DjG — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 2, 2026

Funding from the One Big Beautiful Bill is enabling the surge of ICE enforcement this week, according to the Fox News report that Leavitt linked.

Read Also: Let Freedom Ring in Philadelphia: A Living Liberty Bell

From Fox:

As ICE seeks to increase arrests, agitators have been mobilizing across the country, demanding better living conditions for those detained in federal facilities and calling for reforms to ICE operational protocols…A Fox News Digital investigation, based on reporting from the ground in Newark, in secret Signal group chats, a number of tax filings, strategy documents, and social media posts, found that the protests outside Delaney Hall were not a spontaneous grassroots uprising. Instead, they were the product of years of coordinated planning by a network of well-funded, highly organized groups that used a local controversy as a platform to challenge federal immigration policies and, more broadly, the United States.

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And these crazy and violent anti-ICE protesters are very well funded, as Fox noted:

The network behind the Delaney Hall protests includes about 100 groups, some of them big names like the ACLU, Indivisible and Democratic Socialists of America. Together, these organizations report collective annual revenues of about $825 million, approximately equal to the annual budget of Newark.

After the SCOTUS ruling, Trump posted early on Tuesday afternoon, “The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process. No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support!”

The Birthright Citizenship Act could be the answer, clearly defining citizenship as granted only to children of citizens or lawful permanent residents.

Yes, America is a nation of immigrants, but without clear and wise citizenship standards, we have no country. That’s what the Democrats want, but it’s not what most of We the People want or need. U.S. citizenship is a privilege to be earned, not a right to be tossed at anyone and everyone.

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