Let Freedom Ring in Philadelphia: A Living Liberty Bell

On July 2, the date on which the Continental Congress in Philadelphia voted in 1776 for independence, I had the honor to form part of a Living Liberty Bell outside Independence Hall. Two hundred and fifty people put on red, white, and blue shirts and showed the world they love this nation and want to let freedom ring.

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Sometimes the destructive, anti-American policies from federal and state governments or the constant protests and explosions of crime and violence across the country obscure the fact that there are many Patriots in this nation. When the Founders at the Continental Congress voted for independence 250 years ago to the day, only about a third of Americans supported the cause. That’s not inaccurate to our current crisis. The only question is whether the Patriots this time will be as determined and persevering as the revolutionary generation was.

As I write this, I am forming part of the Living Liberty Bell on Independence Mall right near where the original Liberty Bell is. It’s hot and humid, and we’ve been standing in lines for a while, but people are excited and happy. Many people got up before 4 a.m., but the energy is palpable. There’s laughter, singing, chants. We all sang “God Bless America” and “Happy Birthday” to America as we waited for media photos. Some are tired, but no one is complaining. As the event organizer said, we know we’re a part of history.

I think it is rare in America now to feel that sense of community, at least in big cities like Philadelphia. Our country has so many divisions, and so many people isolated by social media and broken families, that it made it extra special to me, as someone who has largely lived in cities, to feel that everyone around me was in that spot because they love our country and want God to bless it.

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I talked to three other patriots who formed part of the bell too. Déja Fitzwater, Miss Idaho, was one of 53 Miss America delegates to make up part of the living bell:

Spoke to Miss Idaho at the Living Liberty Bell in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/wCJGPRcaHY — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) July 2, 2026

I also talked to a teenager who was there with his whole family to join the living bell. He was excited to be present for this historic anniversary. “It’s a really fun day to be part of the community and it’s Philly, so it’s where it all started,” he told me.

America 250: Living Liberty Bell in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/K3QCx8EYFP — CSPAN (@cspan) July 2, 2026

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Likewise, an older man who was there with a couple friends told me, “Philadelphia is such an amazing city, and to be [in] America’s birthplace, where it all started, and to be literally in the shadow of Independence Hall, for the nation’s 250th birthday, is about as special as it gets. To get up real early to be part of something like the [Living] Liberty Bell, it’s amazing,” he enthused.

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Philadelphia has multiple events today to honor 250 years of Congress voting for independence. But the Living Liberty Bell was a particularly unique and memorable experience for me.

From the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia, birthplace of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, let freedom ring!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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