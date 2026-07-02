Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran and Israel Update for July 2

Good morning from Israel (it’s almost 6 a.m. here), and a few pieces of information to start the day (or give you a more complete afternoon).

Iran has said that any talks in Qatar are over; there are conflicts and rhetoric from both sides, especially around the Strait of Hormuz and nuclear inspections; and Iran continues to use their words and the U.S. hopes for peace against the West, as they continie to do "God knows what" with their weaponry and plans for war.

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Regarding the U.S., ynet is reporting the following: "Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met with [Mayor Zohran] Mamdani, amid speculation in Washington that Harris is considering another run for the U.S. presidency. The meetings took place in close proximity to other meetings Harris held with pro-Palestinian activists and other progressive figures. These steps are seen as a calculated attempt to repair relations with the left wing of the Democratic Party, which turned its back on Harris in the 2024 election (Daniel Adelson, New York)." If Harris really is courting Mamdani and anti-Israel factions, it makes the future political choice of every American Jew simultaneously more difficult and easier, and unquestionably much more complicated. Let us all pray that this is not the case, and that she and every other candidate on both sides of the aisle strengthen their support for Israel.

Thursday is the 17th of Tammuz. A minor fast day that begins the three-week period of mourning that marks the time between when the walls of Jerusalem were broken and when the Second Temple was destroyed (on Tisha b'Av). Yes, it is a time of mourning, but especially here in Jerusalem, it is also a reminder of how we survive and ultimately thrive. No matter the devastation, the destruction of the 1st Temple, the destruction of the 2nd Temple, the Holocaust, October 7, our response and God's response continue: we turn tears of pain into strength; tragedy into creativity.

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Wednesday night in Israel was the opening ceremony of the 2026 Maccabi Games. Parading in front of a crowd of over 30,000 people, the athletes from around the world celebrated life and their home nations. New countries like the Philippines, Armenia, and Taiwan joined the delegations, and the words of Herzog and Netanyahu were powerful and inspiring. It was a spectacular show of music and dance as well, with international stars performing in front of a packed stadium.

And being there was an important reminder. No matter the challenges, no matter the difficulties or fears, the people of Israel cherish life and will always live. Live with passion and purpose, strength and courage,

Faith over fear.

May we all embrace this way of walking through the world.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

July 1, 2026

17th of Tammuz, 5786

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