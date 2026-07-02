250 Years of Fighting for Liberty

The pursuit of freedom has inspired every step of America's journey and, as we all reflect on what the last 250 years have produced, it is imperative that we view our history through the lens of liberty. America's story is vastly different from other countries because our definition of freedom is vastly different. From individual colonies to our 47th president, the United States is founded on the idea that our rights come from God, not government. For more than three centuries, we have fought to preserve this belief, and if we want to keep it, the fight will continue for at least another three.

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Consider the colonists. They endured filthy, deadly conditions to cross the Atlantic to find freedom. Monarchies consolidated power and exercised it tyrannically, limiting how people could and could not worship God, imprisoning, beating, or fining anyone who did not comply. Rigid European class structure mandated that anyone born in poverty would die in poverty because there was no reason the upper crust should tolerate individualism. These people finally broke free of the Crown only to be hounded and taxed an ocean away, so they fought back with the greatest breakup letter of all time.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government...



—The Declaration of Independence, July 4, 1776

It's straightforward: our rights come from God, and men form a government to protect those rights, not to issue or infringe upon them.

After winning the Revolutionary War, America's quest for freedom was only beginning. Yes, we were no longer under the jurisdiction of the Crown, but we did have to secure our sovereignty on the world stage. We wanted to regroup economically, so we opted to stay out of the British-French trade squabble, but neutrality soon became impossible. The British, for all intents and purposes, kidnapped as many as 9,000 American sailors, claiming they were British deserters and forcing our ships into their ports, requiring us to pay their duty tax. Not even 30 years after we threw off the yoke of tyranny, they were after us again, so we fought back in the War of 1812.

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There shall be a firm and universal Peace between His Britannic Majesty and the United States, and between their respective Countries, Territories, Cities, Towns, and People of every degree without exception of places or persons. All hostilities both by sea and land shall cease as soon as this Treaty shall have been ratified by both parties as hereinafter mentioned.



—Treaty of Ghent, December 24, 1814

Finally free to sit at the grown-up table in world affairs, the United States set out to make its fortune, and it did, on the backs of slaves. Chattel slavery robbed men and women who were created in the image of God—the same God who supposedly endowed all of His creation with inalienable rights outlined in the Declaration of Independence — of their freedoms and dignities. The North and the South both willingly engaged in the slave economy, but enough people understood how egregious and contradictory the practice was and fought back.

That on the first day of January, in the year of our Lord one thousand eight hundred and sixty-three, all persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States, shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free



—Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, January 1, 1863

It would be more than two years before the Civil War came to an end and the last remaining slaves in Galveston, Texas, were notified of their freedom. We added the 13th Amendment to our Constitution, finally and forever abolishing slavery in America. We added the 14th Amendment to afford those born into slavery in America the status of citizens. The 15th Amendment granted citizens the right to vote regardless of the color of their skin.

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Women were the unsung heroes of the American abolitionist movement and, once they saw freedom secured for black people, they continued to cast off their own chains. Fighting against assumptions of intellectual ineptitude and the idea that women were far too busy in the home to cast well-informed votes, women pushed themselves across the finish line in 1920 with the 19th Amendment, giving them the right to vote.

The history of mankind is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations on the part of man toward woman, having in direct object the establishment of an absolute tyranny over her.



He has compelled her to submit to laws, in the formation of which she had no voice.

He has taken from her all right in property, even to wages she earns...



—The Declaration of Sentiments and Resolutions, Seneca Falls Convention, July 20, 1848

Close readers will pick up the thread of freedom shifting ever-so-slightly from rights in life to rights in politics. It is this shift, wherein the government begins to issue rights to participate, that we must pause and reflect, especially when it comes to questioning the next 300 years of freedom in America.

Regardless of laws declaring a person's right to vote, pervasive Jim Crow laws were unofficial statutes designed to keep black people down. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. picked up the thread and moved it back toward rights in life. The Civil Rights Movement in America reminded us that God does not only care about votes, but about how His children are treated. We watched growing numbers of citizens link arms and peacefully march across bridges, endure dog attacks and fire hose boundaries, sit in chairs they were supposedly not good enough to sit in, and people fought back.

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I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality and freedom for their spirits.



—Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Nobel Prize acceptance speech, December 10, 1964

Today we are still fighting for freedom, at home and abroad. Brave men and women wearing the cloth of a sometimes-grateful nation work to protect us from terrorists who seek to kill us for no reason other than that we are not one of them. God-fearing patriots stand up every day for the unborn and their right to be born. Good guys with guns have to remind politicians and special interest groups that the right to keep and bear arms is not about hunting. As AI increases and privacy is decreasing, it is up to us to come together and protect that which no one has a right to: intrusion of personal information and space.

The definition of freedom has never changed; it has always come from God and will forever need to be protected against government. Our lives, though, have changed substantially, and we are facing new threats to our life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. We have a constitutional republic, if we can keep it—if we want to keep it. No one said this road would be easy, but we all know in the core of our selves that freedom is worth its price.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help PJ Media celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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