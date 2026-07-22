It’s Hammer Time! The Violent Left’s New Weapon of Choice.

Ann Widdecombe was a 78-year-old former member of Parliament (MP), pro-life advocate, Reform UK spokesperson, and a conservative.

Security video taken from inside her home in Haytor, Devon, which is in rural southwest England, captured her quietly sitting down by herself for lunch on July 8 around 12:30 p.m. That’s when 28-year-old UK citizen Joshua Kerry from South Yorkshire entered the picture. It seems he just walked into the home through the front door, a stranger to Widdecombe, approached her, and said, “Don’t suppose you have bank cards and ID?”

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Without giving her much of a chance to respond, British prosecutors say he smashed the hammer into Widdecombe’s skull 21 times as she sat in her chair, after which he tipped her out of the chair and onto the floor of her house.

Prosecutors say that Kerry spent two minutes in the house, wearing black gloves, before approaching and murdering Widdecombe in her kitchen and then taking her wallet before leaving the scene.

Was this a random killing? It doesn’t seem to be. While Kerry is alleged to have committed robbery, and so far there have not been any significant revelations of Kerry’s religious or political leanings, prosecutors say he did drive nearly 300 miles to carry out a very targeted attack. As my colleague Catherine Salgado reported previously, British law enforcement had been investigating the crime as an act of terrorism.

This leaves us to conclude at the very least that Kerry had a problem with Widdecombe’s politics, making him a leftist. The Blaze is reporting that this was a targeted assassination.

According to @theblaze, British pro-life leader Ann Widdecombe was killed in what investigators are reportedly treating as an assassination.



This is a heartbreaking reminder that defending the preborn can come at a tremendous cost.



Please join me in praying for the repose of… — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) July 20, 2026

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In a country with some of the strictest gun laws in the world, we’ve seen a rise in leftists and radical Islamic violence in the UK using alternative means. Up until now, it’s been “knife violence,” which we all know means there is an epidemic in the UK of knives jumping out of their drawers on their own and stabbing people. It’s not like people should be held to account for their own actions and motivations, right?

You do remember how the innocent, young, British Henry Nowak died, don’t you?

Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few… https://t.co/e3HkjzWzwU — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 5, 2026

Nowak died as he bled out in handcuffs, while British police made sure his knife-wielding killer was OK.

Since guns aren’t as available to the British citizenry to defend themselves, nor as accessible to their would-be killers, the murdering class has had to innovate. While knives have been the murder weapon of choice, another throwback to more barbaric times has emerged – the hammer.

That’s what Kerry allegedly used against Widdecombe, and it’s what a group called Palestine Action is promoting as a new means to employ “direct action.”

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78-year-old Ann Widdecombe was bashed on the head repeatedly with a hammer until she died.



Palestine Action is advertising "direct action" training for people who want to take up militant action using hammers. pic.twitter.com/JOIQrZYiBj — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 21, 2026

It’s probably no coincidence, but the hammer in the group's graphic looks an awful lot like the hammer and sickle of the old Soviet Union, the hammer of communism, and the hammer that leftists from around the world rally around.

If recent events are any indication, it seems that the hammer has transitioned from mere symbol to preferred weapon.

(By the way, don’t try to log onto PalestineAction.org. My anti-virus software warned me of a potential phishing threat there. You don't want to risk having someone invade your computer and wreak havoc.)

CNN described Palestine Action as “a UK-based organization that aims to disrupt the operations of weapons manufacturers connected to the Israeli government.”

“It was founded by Huda Ammori and climate activist Richard Barnard in 2020, when the group took its first action to shut down the UK operations of Elbit Systems – Israel’s largest weapons manufacturer – and stated its commitment to ‘ending global participation in Israel’s genocidal and apartheid regime,’” CNN reported.

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So, while in America the left continues its ongoing and long-term campaign to disarm gun owners and kill the Second Amendment, you can see that in other countries gun confiscation hasn’t stopped the left from perpetuating the dark savagery that is in its heart. The left knows that it will never win and hold power through popularity. Instead, it will win power through deception and violence, and it will hold power through force and violence.

At the moment, that force has come in the form of its favorite tool, the hammer.

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