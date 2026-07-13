UK Police Backtrack, Admit Likely Terrorism in Widdecombe Murder

After the horrific murder of elderly UK politician and mass migration critic Ann Widdecombe this past weekend, new evidence indicates she was indeed a victim of terrorism.

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Widdecombe’s corpse was practically still warm when UK police rushed to assure the world that they had no reason to believe there was any terrorism or political motivation behind the killing. How they could know that so quickly seemed suspicious, especially given who the victim was and the strange circumstances of the case. The “burglary gone wrong” theory seemed off from the start. Now we know that, as usual, UK law enforcement made a dumb, knee-jerk announcement following the death of a conservative white woman, and they are accordingly having to backtrack.

It is also noteworthy that authorities have yet to release the name of the suspect, even though they caught him fairly quickly and have charged him with suspicion of commission, preparation, or instigation of acts of terrorism. The BBC just described him as a “28-year-old white British man from Rotherham, South Yorkshire,” but why not let us know who he is?

🚨 WATCH: The moment Counter Terror Police escorted the topless Ann Widdecombe murder suspect from his home pic.twitter.com/TM8TRiMHYo — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 13, 2026

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One can’t help but speculate the suspect is either a radical leftist activist or a Muslim migrant (UK authorities sometimes fudge descriptions of suspects’ skin color). If the man below really is the suspect, it would seem the leftist activist option is more plausible. If the suspect isn't from a woke "victim group," why the withholding of his identity?

🚨 BREAKING: CCTV of the Ann Widdecombe murder suspect leaving his home at 7:51am on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/3cXXLM1hfL — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 12, 2026

The suspect in this case was not already in the UK government anti-terror Prevent database, according to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood (not to stereotype, but doesn’t that seem a concerning name for someone in charge of preventing terrorism?).

Related: Most Suspects in 2026 Killings of Irish Women Were Foreign-Born

From the BBC:

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said new information had "come to light during what has been a dynamic and complex investigation". National Counter Terrorism Policing head Laurence Taylor said the new arrest builds on "progress made by our colleagues in Devon and Cornwall Police", and that they were working to establish a motivation for the the [sic] attack … The announcement comes after the suspect in the investigation was seen in CCTV footage appearing to get into a car in Yorkshire, hours before the former Conservative minister is thought to have been attacked in her home in Devon.

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Therefore, the suspect traveled several hundred miles to get to Widdecombe’s home. That’s premeditated for sure.

Widdecombe was a spokeswoman for Reform UK and had remained an active and prominent critic of the increasingly corrupt British government. She was scheduled to have a media appearance the day of the murder.

🚨 BREAKING: The messages Ann Widdecombe exchanged with a Channel 5 producer minutes before her suspected murder pic.twitter.com/HGImvQiYLg — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 11, 2026

Hopefully UK police get their act together on this murder case going forward.

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