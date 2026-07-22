Rabbi Barclay's Update: Politicians, Iran, and Jew-Hatred

The 11th consecutive night of attacks has passed, and Iran is still making threats, although it attacked fewer American bases last night.

President Donald Trump made a clear statement on Tuesday about future intent in Iran. First, he outright rejected the proposal of mediators for a cease-fire extension. Then he made future plans clear. He said that the U.S. is not done with strikes against Iran and has no intention of withdrawing until all possibilities of Iran having nuclear weapons are destroyed. "If we left right now, it would take Iran 20 to 25 years to rebuild. We're not finished at all. We are not leaving right now.”

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Trump said the U.S. would soon attack Pickaxe Mountain and added: "We will absolutely attack the new site they are talking about. They're in this because of nuclear weapons, and they’re trying to reconstitute a nuclear site. We'll hit that site. Any site where they're even thinking about nuclear weapons, we'll hit it very, very powerfully."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the President's words about wanting an end to war, but recognizing the lack of ethics or honesty on the part of Iran. "The U.S. is open to dialogue and resolving the conflict. The problem is that Iran is not serious about the talks. The blockade of an international waterway has created a dangerous precedent that could repeat itself in other parts of the world — including in Asia." He added: "The global economy is threatened, as are international trade laws and commerce - this cannot be allowed."

Domestically, politicians are showing their hatred for Israel and Jews, as Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) is now formally trying to tie Jeffrey Epstein to Israel. America's Muslim Mayor Mamdani admitted on Tuesday that he has no power to arrest Netanyahu. But that admission didn’t stop him from accusing Netanyahu of being "a war criminal and the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people.

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"He is responsible for the killing of more than 73,000 people, for injuring and maiming tens of thousands of children, while those who survive undergo limb amputations without anesthesia. He is responsible for attacking hospitals for newborns and maternity care centers, and for denying newborn babies the very opportunity to live." (These are all fallacies and propaganda totally rejected by on-the-ground non-Muslim officials.) As of Tuesday, Mamdani has also started accusing Jews of trying to kill him, claiming that he and his wife have been receiving threats to their lives following their statements about Israel and the war in Gaza.

But tomorrow night begins Tisha b'Av, when we remember all those who tried to destroy us. Mamdani is just one of the latest incarnations of Jew-hating politicians who seek to destroy us, but like those before them, they will realize that God always keeps His word, that the covenant continues, and that the Jewish people will always live.

May we soon see the time when all people of faith come together to combat these antisemites. And may we all soon see a time of peace, when these haters lose influence, and when antisemites like Mamdani are eliminated from the playing field of U.S. politics.

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Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

July 22, 2026

8th of Av, 5786

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