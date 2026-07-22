Maduro Appears in Court. Now We Know When His Trial Will Be.

Former Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, made their third appearance in court on Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein. While cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom, witnesses say they were dressed in tan prison uniforms and were not shackled in any way, according to Fox News.

Advertisement

This appearance was merely for scheduling. Prosecutors and the defense both proposed a June 2027 trial start.

Maduro's lawyer, Barry Pollock, referred to his client as "President Maduro," according to Inner City Press, an independent news outlet that often covers Southern District of New York (SDNY) proceedings.

Judge Hellerstein officially set the trial date as June 1, 2027, with a final pretrial conference set for May 25, 2027, at 11 a.m.

Inner City Press' Matthew Russell Lee said in a video posted on X that it wasn't the most exciting of court appearances — it lasted about 20 minutes — and that Maduro looked thinner than before but in good spirits. "He was bopping up and down and rocking some kind of Sketchers-like sneakers." We all know this guy loves to dance. Sounds like he's even doing so in court or close to it.

President Trump really has Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro DANCING for peace..



lol pic.twitter.com/hNtmXjrgvm — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 24, 2025

"There will be an oral argument on the motion to dismiss based on sovereign immunity, etc. on November 17 at 10:30," Lee said. "That's really about it. There was a lot of talk about the Classified Information Procedures Act."

Advertisement

Nicolas Maduro trial set for June 1, 2027, with a hearing on sovereign immunity etc before then. Out on Worth Street, competing signs: We Will Free Maduro and Maduro Rot in Prison. Speedy Trial Act time excluded. Schedule: https://t.co/oqV4R4COGZ pic.twitter.com/cpMlybKNPm — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) July 22, 2026

As usual, a handful of "protesters" with their professional signs have gathered outside the courthouse, and they're calling for the United States to "free Maduro and Cilia." I'm willing to bet that none of them have actually ever lived in Venezuela.

🇻🇪🇻🇪Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro gathered outside a court in New York ahead of another hearing in the case involving the politician and his wife pic.twitter.com/shJyLtGORV — Avinash K S🇮🇳 (@AvinashKS14) July 22, 2026

Related: Congresswoman Has a Blunt Message for the MSM on 'Democratic Socialism'

There are also some people who support the United States' actions and want Maduro to "rot in prison." However, Lee said there were more police outside the courthouse than protesters.

The caption on this social media post reads: "'They should be ashamed; they don't even know Venezuela.' Outrage outside the court where protesters rally against the Maduro regime's human rights violations, while small groups of people propagandize in favor of this dictator."

Advertisement

"Debería darles vergüenza, ni Venezuela conocen". Indignación a las afueras de la corte donde manifestantes protestan por las violaciones a los derechos humanos del régimen de Maduro, mientras pequeños grupos de personas hacen propaganda a favor de este dictador. pic.twitter.com/feAhcCpqhv — NTN24 (@NTN24) July 22, 2026

Just to remind you, Maduro and Flores face charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons offenses. U.S. prosecutors allege they used their positions in Venezuela to facilitate large-scale cocaine trafficking into the United States. Both have pled not guilty but face life in prison if convicted.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.