Fetterman Reveals What Would Finally Make Him Leave the Democrat Party

One of the most courageous and effective patriotic voices in the Senate today, Sen. John Fetterman (D-Sort Of), after repeatedly insisting that he would never leave the Democrats, has finally revealed what it would take to make him bid a final adieu to the Evil Party.

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To be sure, Fetterman is still very much a leftist on many issues, and so if he ultimately decides that his natural home remains among the rogues' gallery of Marxists, jihad sympathizers, psychopaths, men who think they’re women, and women who think they’re men who make up the Democrat Party today, well, we can just hope that he will influence them, rather than the other way around.

Or at the very least, maybe they’ll cancel out each other’s negative influence. Fetterman has recently reaffirmed his support for all manner of destructive policies: “My values have not changed, and I have always turned to those kinds of ideals that defined being a Democrat. I remain strongly pro-choice, pro-weed, pro-LGBT, pro-SNAP, pro-labor … I’d be a terrible Republican who still votes overwhelmingly with Democrats.”

The New York Post reported Thursday, however, that while Fetterman still maintains that he has “no plans” to leave the crazies, for the first time he revealed what would propel him out of the asylum: “If our party ever becomes — and just makes it official — the anti-Israel party, that’s when I would leave because that’s been a moral clarity for me. My long-term concern has been with the Democratic Party, as I am a member of that, is that our party is going to back away and turn their back to Israel.”

The same day that Fetterman said this, 103 Democrats in the House voted to “cut off $3.3 billion in defense support for Israel,” apparently hoping that the Jewish state would then be left defenseless in the face of the relentless jihad against it. Fetterman criticized his fellow Democrats for “trying to ingratiate ourselves with that segment of the base of our voters are intensely, intensely anti-Israel.”

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It remains to be seen whether Fetterman can hold the support of any significant number of Democrats while continuing to support Israel. The party is all-in now on cheering on the bloodthirsty jihadis who want to see Israel destroyed, although party leaders still repeat the same tired platitudes about how they want to see a “two-state solution.”

The “two-state solution” has the distinction of bearing the label of a “solution” while being anything but one. The Palestinian leaders (and many of the people) and the Muslim countries that hate Israel want to see it destroyed. There is no chance that a Palestinian state will exist side-by-side in peace with what remains of the Jewish state. This is because the entire jihad against Israel is based on the Qur’anic command to “drive them out from where they drove you out” (2:191).

This command rests upon the assumption that any land that was once under Islamic rule belongs to Muslims forever, and they must fight to gain back any territory that they have lost. If Israel were the size of a postage stamp, the jihadis would still want to destroy it.

It’s a shame that Fetterman is one of the only Democrats who is willing to speak out against this hatred and bloodlust, but it is to his credit that he stands firm despite increasing pressure to make common cause with the jihadis.

Related: Are You Aware of Just How Crazy and Radical the Democratic Socialist Program Really Is?

Fetterman is a remarkable case. He initially made a name for himself for being barely coherent (if that) and preferring hoodies and gym shorts to suits to the extent that the Senate briefly relaxed its dress code to accommodate him. At that time, even the fact that Fetterman was in the Senate at all seemed like a cruel joke, another expression of the political elites’ contempt for the American people.

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The man could barely speak and reportedly could not even understand words spoken to him. His presence in the Senate appeared to demonstrate that the left would put up a department store mannequin as a candidate just to further its agenda. But then something happened. After a hospital stay, Fetterman began to speak clearly and coherently, and most strikingly of all, patriotically. Suddenly this man who had never uttered a word that dissented in the slightest degree from his party’s talking points was sounding notes that made him appear to be not just another far-left socialist corruptocrat but a clear-eyed, thoughtful American with the best interests of his constituents and the American people as a whole at heart.

What happened? There’s no telling. But let’s hope it keeps happening.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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