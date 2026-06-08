Israel Bombs Iranian Regime After Terrorist Strikes

Israeli forces will not allow terrorists to fire missiles at their civilians without a response. And God bless them for it — the Iranian regime and its proxies have terrorized the world too long.

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Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy, has been perpetually firing on Israelis, and an Arab terrorist murdered Master Sergeant (Res.) Haim Kalomiti and injured multiple others in a jihad attack Sunday in Tzur Natan, one of over a thousand attempted terror attacks on Israelis just since March. Then Hezbollah’s Tehran paymasters began bombarding Israel. There has never been a ceasefire. Both Hezbollah and Iran's regime never stopped shooting at civilians, not for a single day.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) posted late on June 7, "The Israeli Air Force struck military targets belonging to the Iranian terror regime in western and central Iran a short while ago."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I send our deepest condolences to the family of fighter Master Sergeant (Res.) Haim Kalomiti, of blessed memory, a member of the Zur Natan emergency response team, who fell today in the… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 7, 2026

You can see below how many missiles Iran's regime fired at civilian targets in Israel (note on the map: the "West Bank" is an inaccurate Palestinian propaganda term for Judea and Samaria):

BREAKING: The Islamic Republic has launched a wave of ballistic missiles targeting civilian centers across Israel.



This follows their attacks on Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/0sehlQWA1r — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 8, 2026

Unfortunately, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is getting cockier by the day. I wish to heaven Donald Trump would bomb him to hell instead of pretending we'll get a deal with Tehran, which will never, ever, ever materialize:

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Here, I fixed it for you, you crook. https://t.co/aVfs4tgyMs pic.twitter.com/ZEMiAZ3bmk — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) June 7, 2026

Related: Latest Arab Terror Attack Is One of a Thousand Since March Targeting Israelis

In the past week, Iran has attacked Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and now Israel.



The idea that we will keep negotiating with them projects American weakness, not strength. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 7, 2026

Ambassador Yechiel Leiter released a statement to emphasize to Americans why the strikes on Iranian and Lebanese terrorists were necessary. “Iran fired 11 ballistic missiles at Israel today. Each one of those missiles can level an entire neighborhood and kill hundreds. No self-respecting country in the world would tolerate such an attack, and neither will Israel,” Leiter said.

The ambassador continued, “Israel is now targeting Iranian surface-to-surface missile launch sites, as well as infrastructure facilities unrelated to the energy sector. The people of Lebanon have rejected Iran’s proxy, Hizballah, and have told Iran to get out of their country. If Hizballah fires at Israel, its command centers in the Dahiya will be hit hard.” That is the way to fight a war. Leiter truly observed: “Everyone has had enough of this maniacal Iranian regime.”

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