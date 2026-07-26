The Morning Briefing: John Thune Is the Most Effective Democrat in Congress Right Now

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is meeting with attorneys regarding a fabric misfortune over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con.

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In these wild, seemingly unpredictable political times, the Republican Party is actually doing better than the Democrats' propagandists in the mainstream media would have people believe. Here's the thing, though, I think that the GOP should be doing much, much better.

As I wrote in a column last week, the Democratic Party is really riding the struggle bus in this critical midterm elections year. Any way you look at the Dems, the view is an ugly one. Given the state of toxic disarray over there, Republicans should be running roughshod over them and getting whatever they want, even with their slim majorities in the House and Senate.

Unfortunately, whenever the Democrats aren't providing much in the way of competition, the Republicans are always willing to step up and get in their own way. In fact, the GOP has long been the GOP's most difficult foe.

Everything that is wrong with American elections can't be fixed this year, but the SAVE America Act is quite a big step in the right direction. That the Democrats are so vehemently opposed to is should be the only sign that any Republican needs to prove that it is important legislation and needs to be passed.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune doesn't have the sense of urgency about passing the SAVE Act that most people on the right who are outside of Washington, D.C. do. The Mitch McConnell legacy is uniparty squish who's more concerned with being liked inside the Beltway than with the needs of Republican voters throughout the land. After months of dragging his feet, Thune was hoping that he could head back to whichever Dakota he's from next month and rest up from not doing anything helpful for the American people.

Luckily, not all of the Republicans in the Senate are invertebrates. This is from Catherine:

RINO and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) thought he could get to the August recess without having to vote for election integrity legislation or a budget resolution. But two Republican senators have now stepped up to force a roll call vote on the SAVE America Act. Get-out-the-vote warrior Scott Presler triggered the upset in the Senate by begging one senator — any senator — to request a roll call vote and force senators to go on the record about the SAVE America Act before the recess. This action is in accord with Senate rules and is based on Article I, Section 5, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution. Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) responded to Presler by offering to take up the challenge, and then notified Thune, "I hereby object to any effort to put the Senate into recess in August—at least until such time as the Senate has passed the SAVE America Act—and hereby request a roll call vote." Then on Sunday Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) joined in the effort.

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Rick Scott made a run at being the Senate Republican leader in 2024 when McConnell stepped down. The Senate is a ridiculous, calcified institution that resists helpful change, so the fix was always in for Thune, who was McConnell's righthand man. Another squish, Sen. John Cornyn from Texas finished ahead of Scott in the leadership race.

Yeah, it's a wonder that that GOP ever accomplishes anything substantive in the Senate. There are a lot of great Republicans there, but the few rotten pathologically moderate senators can ruin the whole thing.

With the Democrats currently driving a clown car in circles, John Thune's fecklessness is their greatest weapon. The more murkiness they can keep as part of the electoral process, the less that they have to worry about the fact that they have nothing to offer American voters. The aforementioned rotten apple Republicans may as well be out knocking on doors for Democratic candidates. John Thune is not the kind of leader who is going to get them into line.

He could, however, lead the Republicans into permanent minority party status.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Baseball fan Butch C. gets the week started:

Long-time reader and one-time commenter on "Five O'Clock Somewhere", but anyway ... As a Braves fan, I do not want to see another Dodgers' visit to the White House. I suppose, though, that it would be preferable than a visit by the Phillies or the Yankees.

After enduring the post-1988 World Series drought, this Dodgers fan wants as many rings as possible with the lineup they have now. The only way I'll make it through another 32-year dry spell is if I become a medical and scientific miracle. I'm not opposed to that, by the way.

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Dave A. writes:

Hello SK - In your recent MB "Joe McCarthy was Right" got me thinking. With the far left seeping their socialism / communism into the Democratic Party, it seems like there can be no rational discourse or reasoning if you oppose them. Their answer seems to be violence. I'm wondering if we explored closely, before they committed the act, if we would find a game of solitaire where the last upturned card is a red queen of diamonds - IYKYK As always the MB rules!!

Thank you — the MB readers rule as well. As for the left and violence, they're only tough in deep blue areas where they know that they're protected. You never see them popping off in cities where the local police haven't been kneecapped by liberal politicians or in places that are more friendly to the Second Amendment. I agree that all they have now are tantrums and violence, but most of those tantrums will be happening in places like Seattle, Chicago, or Manhattan. If they want to keep ruining their own back yards, I won't be filing any complaints.

Laura T. has a great sense of humor:

You had me at "caramel-covered Weetabix fort" for reasons unclear to me, let alone the local constabulary, but thank you for a laugh out loud moment in my morning!

As soon as that popped into my head I wondered how in the heck I even knew what Weetabix was. I do watch a lot of BritBox and Acorn TV, mostly to avoid having American leftist nonsense shoved down my throat in my entertainment. I think all of that across the pond stuff is planting seeds in my brain. I have started saying things like, "I don't know what you're on about." My teeth aren't what they used to be either. Glad you liked it!

Doug F. wraps things up for us today:

1. I love Sophie 2. If anyone thinks Sophie is gonna back down or away. News flash: she ain't she's the Dennis Rodman of the WNBA. 3. I don't ever remember anyone trying to crush the windpipe of Michael Jordon Keep up the great Kruiser Kabana love every minute of it.

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I've loved Sophie Cunningham since she first became Caitlin Clark's enforcer last year. The Sophie pointing memes have been some of the best entertainment of the summer. Now that she's triggered the Rainbow Mafia and isn't backing down, she's a goddess. She and Caitlin are going to continue being the biggest draws in the WNBA, as well as the faces of the league, and Angel Reese's therapist is going to make a fortune.

Thanks to all who wrote in over the weekend!

Everything Isn't Awful

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Kagu, the bird on the brink of extinction meets its own kind pic.twitter.com/rLNn1VNppw — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) July 26, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/26/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, JULY 27, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: CNBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Atlantic

Secondary Print: The Guardian

Radio: AURN

New Media: NTD



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Bloomberg TV

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: LA Times

Secondary Print: Financial Times

Radio: FOX

New Media: Heartlander News



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

10:30 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Waterford, Michigan

The White House

Restricted Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Waterford, Michigan

Oakland County International Airport

Pre-Credentialed Media



1:55 PM THE PRESIDENT views a Drag Race and Vehicle Demonstration

Milford, Michigan

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



2:10 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tour and Gift Ceremony

Milford, Michigan

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



2:50 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Milford, Michigan

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Milford, Michigan en route the White House

Milford, Michigan

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

Restricted Pool

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