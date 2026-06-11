Legal Activist Calls Austin Metcalf’s Grieving Family ‘White Supremacists’ and ‘Pigs’

Justice was served when Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of murder. Yet, the radical left is treating him as the innocent victim, a martyr, and is attacking his victim's family as the enemy. The racial grievance machine is running at full speed, and it’s absolutely horrific.

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Thelma Anderson, a black legal activist, appeared on Roland Martin Unfiltered and went to work rolling out all the buzzards to inflame a race war. Anderson defended Anthony, then went further by casting the supporters of Austin Metcalf’s family as the villains in her story.

“First and foremost, the one thing that I would axe for people to do at this moment is pray for the Anthony family because they have been legally lynched for the last year and more so by this slaughterhouse of a courthouse as well as the family of the Metcalfs,” she said. "The energy right now is very white supremacy. They have shown up to be the pigs that they display with hate. They are celebrating the loss of life and the loss of freedom."

Seriously? The family and supporters of a murdered teenager are "pigs" engaged in "white supremacy" for supporting a just outcome? That is as disgraceful as it gets.

Anderson's fire turned toward the prosecutor next. "We have an overzealous prosecutor who lied throughout this trial, who put on liars as witnesses in order to be a saving grace for the white community so that they can win an election," she said. "That's what it feels like right now."

No evidence. No specifics. Just a sweeping accusation that the entire legal process was rigged, based solely on the theory that because Anthony is black, he’s the victim. This is what happens when the grievance machine needs a villain. Facts don't matter, a verdict doesn't matter, and a dead white teenager certainly doesn't matter.

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"What I heard from this man today is indicative of why it's important that it's people that look like us that are in courtrooms like that," Anderson continued. "This man disregarded human life the entire trial. He looked, he invoked race. He equated Dallas County as being the ghetto, opposed to Frisco being safe. They propaganda a photo of the deceased with black people around praying, saying this is community. They used us as a prop in order to pitch their lynching."

For our VIPs: The Karmelo Anthony Verdict and the Racialization of Everything

Anderson's closing argument on Anthony's behalf was her most incendiary yet. "I'm not surprised that this prosecutor, who has ethical, unethical, unethical background, would get up there and ask for the max when he know that this was self-defense."

Again with the absurd self-defense claim. Anthony’s legal team argued that Metcalf pushed him. Witnesses made it clear that it was Anthony, not Metcalf, who was the aggressor. And regardless, what kind of argument is it that if someone pushes you, that justifies stabbing them to death?

Dallas attorney Thelma Anderson reacts to the Karmelo Anthony verdict:



"Pray for the Anthony family, because they have been legally lynched for the last year and moreso by this slaughterhouse of a courthouse, as well as the family of the Metcalfs.



The energy right now is very… pic.twitter.com/KZlLvseQdx — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 10, 2026

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This is the racial grievance industry operating without a single shred of shame. This is the playbook. Accuse the system. Attack the prosecutor. Dehumanize the victim's supporters. Recast the convicted killer as the real victim. The evidence doesn't matter. Countless leftist activists immediately took the side of the killer because he’s black and the victim was white.

The Metcalf family deserves better. Every American, regardless of race, should be disgusted by what's happening here.

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