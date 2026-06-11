American Made Expands Focus to Adult Guardianship and Protective Services Reform

The American Made Foundation and American Made Action announced this week that they are expanding their advocacy efforts to include adult guardianship and adult protective services systems, an area they say has received far less public attention than child welfare and family court proceedings despite growing concerns from families across the country.

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The expansion marks a significant step for the organization, which has spent the past year documenting concerns related to child protective services, family court proceedings, and government accountability. According to the group's leadership, many of the complaints they have encountered involving children and families appear to mirror issues being reported within guardianship and conservatorship systems affecting elderly adults.

The expansion also aligns with the work of the United Law Coalition, a legal network operating under American Made Action that brings together attorneys, legal researchers, advocates, and subject matter experts from across the country to examine issues involving constitutional rights, due process, government accountability, and family rights.

Attorney Christopher Burns, Director of the United Law Coalition and a board member of both American Made Foundation and American Made Action, said the guardianship issue represents a natural extension of concerns the organization has encountered in other areas of law and public policy.

"What we're seeing are families asking many of the same questions regardless of the system involved," Burns said. "In some of the matters we've reviewed, families and legal advocates have raised allegations that extend far beyond administrative mistakes or procedural errors. They are alleging coordinated conduct involving multiple actors and significant financial interests. Those concerns deserve serious legal scrutiny."

The United Law Coalition is expected to play a key role in the initiative by assisting with legal research, case analysis, policy review, and outreach to attorneys and legal professionals working in the guardianship and conservatorship space.

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Advocates working in the guardianship space have raised concerns for years about court-appointed decision-makers, financial oversight, family access, and the challenges families face when attempting to challenge guardianship arrangements. While laws and procedures vary significantly from state to state, the issue has increasingly attracted attention from lawmakers, legal advocates, and watchdog organizations.

American Made leaders say the organization plans to begin gathering testimony, documenting cases, and building relationships with attorneys, policy experts, and affected families as part of a broader effort to better understand the scope of the issue.

The initiative is expected to become one of several major projects undertaken by the organization in 2026 as it continues expanding its national network of families, advocates, attorneys, and policy leaders focused on government accountability and family rights issues.

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