Centcom Confirms Iranian Attack Killed 2 Americans in Jordan

Tragically, two more American servicemen have lost their lives in the ongoing conflict against the genocidal Iranian regime.

On July 17, two brave American troops died in combat with the Tehran terrorists. That same day, therefore, the United States launched another round of strikes against Iranian regime targets. The day after the deadly Jihad attack, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei posted a series of arrogant and terroristic threats on X against the “Great Satan” America.

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The CENTCOM statement clarified, “On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing.” The U.S. casualties from the attack could therefore be as high as three dead.

Multiple other troops suffered injuries. CENTCOM explained, “Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty. Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM will withhold additional information, including the identities of the fallen warriors, until 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified.”

This brings the number of American troops who have died since the start of Operation Epic Fury to at least 15. We can only pray that the missing servicemember will come back alive. This tragic attack on Americans in Jordan certainly makes it clear that the Iranian regime has decided not even to keep up the pretense of negotiations.

Related: Iran's Supreme Leader Spews Threats of ‘Unforgettable Lessons’ Against ‘Great Satan’ USA

As mentioned above, the cardboard ayatollah is doubling down on the genocidal and endless Jihad of his father. “Today, the Great Satan has once again revealed its true, unmasked face, so that this dark episode of criminality and broken promises serves as yet another indisputable testament to the US’s dishonesty, irrationality, unreliability, and malicious nature,” Mojtaba Khamenei ranted on July 18. “Now that the American enemy is seeking to escalate the conflict thereby incurring even heavier costs and further humiliation, it should know that the noble nation of Iran and the Resistance Front have unforgettable lessons in store for it.”

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The Iranian regime also has a €50 million (about $57 million) price out on Donald Trump‘s head, besides a bounty on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Last week, Mojtaba ominously posted, “The criminal, disgraceful murderers of the martyred Leader, whose names are fully documented from the highest to the lowest ranks, will carry their dream of a peaceful death in bed to the grave.”

It is pretty safe to say that the Iranian regime has no intention of ever making a peace deal with the United States, in which case, for our own safety, we need to eliminate the rest of its top leadership and give the Persian people their opening to enact regime change. It is not worth the life of a single more American soldier to keep negotiating with terrorists.

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