BREAKING: U.S. Strikes Iranian Threats to Shipping, Troops

After interrupting a long period of ceasefire with strikes on Iranian regime targets on Memorial Day, Americans reportedly once again hit military targets in Iran Wednesday, this time specifically focusing on threats to commercial shipping and our troops.

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The latest report on the strike comes from Reuters, which claimed to have spoken to a government official. “Exclusive: US carries out new strikes in Iran against military site, official says,” was Reuters’ headline. “The official said the U.S. ⁠military has also intercepted and shot down multiple Iranian drones that posed a threat to U.S. forces and commercial maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.”

U.S. Central Command or CENTCOM, which is conducting operations in and around Iran, has not yet confirmed the Wednesday strikes on its official X account, nor has President Donald Trump. But the U.S. military has been more cagey about its moves in Operation Epic Fury as it aims to keep the Iranian regime always guessing about what comes next.

It takes a well coordinated team to safely launch and recover aircraft aboard an aircraft carrier. Sailors and Marines aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) are doing this daily in support of U.S. military operations across the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/lgPuallMeF — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 27, 2026

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Trump has been trying to induce the murderous mullahs in Iran to make the reasonable choice and surrender, but in half a century of perpetual terrorism, the Iranian regime has yet to show any sign that they value reason over religious fanaticism. If you believe Allah has given you a mission to destroy the "great Satan" America and will reward you through eternity for fighting to do so, you're not likely to make well-reasoned choices.

As an apparent test before deciding to launch the Memorial Day strikes, Trump posted on Truth Social earlier this week that he wanted all the countries involved in the Iran conflict, including sharia dictatorships Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran, to join the Abraham Accords and make peace with Israel.

“It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit,” Trump said. “If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention. In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords. Wow, now that would be something special!” Unsurprisingly, all of the Israel-hating Islamic tyrannies involved failed the test.

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The Iranian regime has repeatedly violated ceasefires, rejected every peace offer from Trump, and most recently put out a €50 million, or approximately $58 million, price on Trump’s head, just after an Iran-tied assassin made an attempt on Ivanka Trump.

It remains to be seen how many more strikes it will take to bring the terrorist regime in Tehran completely to its knees. Hopefully every last genocidal jihadi leader will have gone to meet his master below before we're through.

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