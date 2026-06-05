U.S. CENTCOM Shoots Down More Iranian Attack Drones

Catherine Salgado | 9:00 PM on June 05, 2026
X/@CENTCOM

U.S. Central Command confirmed that it shot down multiple attack drones that the terrorist Iranian regime launched toward the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian regime has violated the ceasefire practically every single day since its original announcement, with the first violation occurring within a couple of hours of the announcement. This past week, the Iranians have particularly targeted American troops in Kuwait, along with other civilian targets in and from multiple Middle Eastern nations. Once again on Friday, the murderous mullahs sent one-way attack drones to cause havoc, though U.S. forces were able to neutralize the threat.

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The X post from CENTCOM on the evening of June 5 explained, “Moments ago, CENTCOM forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further attacks.”

CENTCOM added, “American forces remain vigilant and postured to respond to unjustified Iranian aggression in self-defense.” American forces continue to establish and maintain a blockade of the strait to prevent Iranian ships from getting through, to block ships trying to trade with Iran’s regime, and to protect civilian craft from other nations.

CENTCOM has also been debunking fake news that the Iranian regime was spreading around the world:

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Negotiations with the Iranian regime continue to go nowhere, as the regime has been sponsoring terrorism against America for half a century and will continue to do so as long as it is in power. President Donald Trump keeps expecting a deal that the Iranians keep shooting down — both figuratively and literally.

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Yigal Carmon, founder and president of the Middle East Media Research Institute, explained during a May interview, "Trump thinks like a businessman, and many in the Israeli and Western media think the same way. He does not believe the Iranians mean what they openly say," namely that they will wage eternal jihad on the "great Satan" America and the "little Satan" Israel. Rather, Trump "thinks it is a negotiating tactic. He does not understand that these are fanatics who believe that, even if they lose, it will expedite the arrival of their Messiah, the Mahdi." Some Muslims believe a mahdi will establish Islam across the whole earth and reign for a few years before the true end of the world.

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The leaders who compose the cultish regime of Iran truly have a messianic mentality. They have taken the Islamic teaching that death while waging jihad earns eternity in paradise and a harem of virgins to its illogical extreme.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM

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