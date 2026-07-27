Mitch McConnell Releases Another Proof of Life Photo As Rumors Continue About His Health

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) released a new "proof of life" photo on social media as he continues recovering from a fall that hospitalized him in June.

The image, dated July 26, shows the 84-year-old Kentucky Republican smiling from a rehabilitation facility alongside his wife, Elaine Chao. It marks the second photograph McConnell has released since doctors admitted him to the hospital after his June 14 fall.

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Since McConnell's disappearance from public view several weeks ago, there has been plenty of online speculation about his health.

"I'm still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors' orders," McConnell said in a statement.

McConnell added that his doctors have yet to clear him to return to the Senate due to intensive physical therapy, or attend Kentucky's annual Fancy Farm picnic this Saturday.

"I'm sorry to miss Fancy Farm this year," McConnell said. "As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I'm looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon."

The Office of the Attending Physician said that McConnell continues multiple physical therapy sessions each day after transferring from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility.

"Since his discharge from hospital care, he has maintained a strenuous course of physical therapy and rehabilitation, including multiple sessions a day designed to rebuild strength and reduce the risk of future falls," the office said. "His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office."

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Earlier this month, McConnell disclosed that he briefly lost consciousness during the June fall but suffered no broken bones, concussion, heart attack, stroke, tumors, or hemorrhages. He also developed a mild case of pneumonia while hospitalized. CNN released a video on July 10, showing McConnell being loaded onto a stretcher into an ambulance that was transporting him to the hospital.

An EMS recording acquired by CNN confirmed that an unknown person was found "unconscious" in McConnell's home due to "cardiac arrest," with "CPR in progress." A neighbor told CNN that officers on the scene described the incident as a "medical emergency", with another eyewitness confirming that the person on the stretcher was McConnell.

The update follows weeks of online rumors claiming that McConnell was "brain dead" or being kept alive by life support. Although some social media users questioned the authenticity of the rehabilitation photos, digital forensics experts have found no evidence the images were altered or generated with artificial intelligence.

McConnell has experienced several health challenges in recent years, including highly publicized episodes in which he briefly froze while speaking to reporters. His office attributed those incidents to momentary lightheadedness.

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In 2025, McConnell announced he would not seek another Senate term. Kentucky voters have already chosen their nominees to succeed him. Republicans selected Rep. Andy Barr, while Democrats nominated former Rep. Charles Booker. His current term ends on Jan. 3, 2027.

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